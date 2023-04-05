featured Veterans visit the Capitol Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Veterans group with Nelson and Rarick.jpg Veterans with Sen. Jason Rarick and State Rep. Nathan Nelson. Photos courtesy of Joe Keyport, WCMP Veterans_Addressing Nelson and Rarick 2 - 03.30.23.jpg Photos courtesy of Joe Keyport, WCMP Veterans_David David and Steve Dracy Walking to the Capitol - 03.30.23.jpg Veterans David David and Steve Dracy walking to the Capitol. Photos courtesy of Joe Keyport, WCMP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Some Pine County veterans paid a visit to the Minnesota State Capitol last week to ensure veterans are supported with any new legislation. Attending the March 30 event were David David, Dennis White, Dale Wilkening, Ron Dracy, Steven Dracy, Julie Brown, Derrell Jensen (driving the veterans services van), and Kathy Dracy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Pine Technical and Community College providing new scholarship for Mora students Pine County Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster April 6, 2023 Spring celebrations Presidential visit on Monday Veterans visit the Capitol Palm Sunday breakfast by the Lions Puzzling at arts center Onamia man charged with third degree murder for drug distribution which led to death Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGetting the perfect shotMaxwell’s has the meats!Grocery store chains eye former Pamida sitePine County, the perfect place for pickleballDragon softball attacks the basicsTrack and Field begins despite piles of snowDragons Baseball eager to hit the diamondPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster March 23, 2023Pine County Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster March 16, 2023Track team off and running! ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGrocery store chains eye former Pamida site (2)Local iconic café changes ownership and name (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Apr 5 Al-Anon: Wed, Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5 Family Law Clinic Wed, Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5 Pine City Council: Wed, Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5 Rock Creek AA Wed, Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5 Living Sober AA Wed, Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5 Women only AA Wed, Apr 5, 2023 Apr 6 Day Break Respite: Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6 TOPS Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6 Veterans Coffee Talk Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6 American Legion Riders Thu, Apr 6, 2023
