The VFW Auxiliary of Pine City has chosen to show their gratitude to the first responders and support staff during these challenging times. They delivered a bucket of snack bars to demonstrate appreciation for their service in the community. This includes the Pine City Department, Pine Emergency Medical Service, Essentia EMS, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office. They reached 100 people through this effort. Those who stepped up to support the project included Al Johnson, driver, Connie Gross, photographer; Marita Haberman and Lyn Johnson, presenters. Masks were always used. Kindness is truly contagious – in the best way.
VFW Auxiliary offers snacks for service
