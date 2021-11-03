Pine City’s VFW Auxiliary is here to serve. And that service applies not only to veterans, but to the community as a whole.
“Our mission is to support programs that benefit veterans, as well as active military and their families,” said Marita Haberman of the VFW Auxiliary. “It is also to participate in the local community for events throughout the city.”
Through events like the upcoming Nov. 12 bingo, the group raises money that goes toward those good causes. For instance, the VFW Auxiliary donates to five veteran homes in Minnesota, and to four VA hospitals.
“Of course, Minneapolis and Saint Cloud are what everyone thinks about [as VA hospitals],” Haberman said. “But our veterans in northwestern Minnesota visit the VA hospital in Fargo, so we contribute some funds there. And the veterans in southwestern Minnesota receive their care in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.”
The Pine City unit also offers memorial funds to the national organization when they have an Auxiliary member pass away.
And they also help as they can with local efforts in the Pine City area.
“We’ve supported the food shelf, we’ve supported the homeless shelter,” Haberman said. “We’ve given money for Freedom Fest activities. We try to spread our limited resources.”
The group will hold a cash bingo on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the VFW building from 2-4 p.m. Refreshments will be available.
Haberman herself has been involved with the VFW Auxiliary for 10 years, at the same time her husband George joined the VFW Post. George served on a destroyer in the Navy during the Vietnam War, and she wanted to honor his service.
“They were coined ‘brown-water sailors,’” Haberman said. “He was on the Saigon River twice for six weeks at a time.”
To join the VFW Auxiliary, prospective members must have a family member who has served on foreign soil during battle. The group meets the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Haberman said she has no plans to leave the VFW Auxiliary anytime soon.
“I joined because ... I felt I had something to give,” she said. “And I still do.”
