“We are excited to finally be able to provide our Vision students a space where they can thrive. I just want to take a minute to highlight how special this is ... we took an idea that seemed like a logical, but a daunting task, and found a way to collaborate. Three school boards, three facilities committees, five superintendents over the course of the project, SCRED, and ICS have all come together to make this happen,” stated Andrew Almos, Superintendent of East Central Public Schools. “The only reason this project came to fruition is because everyone involved made the commitment to collaborate, compromise, and move forward together for the benefit of our students!”
In 2016, the St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) and three of its six member districts, East Central, Hinckley-Finlayson, and Pine City Public Schools, began exploring the possibility of opening a Pine County Education Center. The original version of this project included relocating three existing shared programs spread across Pine County under the one roof. In 2017, ICS, a project management company, was brought in to further explore this concept by determining space needs, potential building sites, and funding options. After a comprehensive review and accessing several confounding factors unique to each district, the leadership team decided to put the project on hold.
Fast forward to the winter of 2020, the project was renewed after SCRED received word that the current Vision Program lease was not going to be renewed. Around the same time, the Chris’ Food Center facility in Pine City, owned by Craig and Kristy Thorvig, became vacant. ICS was brought back to the table and over the next year, several new options were evaluated. In the winter of 2021, a scaled back version of the original project emerged as the best option to move forward and a consensus was reached by all three districts to purchase the Chris’ Food Center building in Pine City to renovate to meet the needs of the Vision Program.
“It has been such a pleasure to be part of a project that will grant us the opportunity to bring one of our student programs to the next level. We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy task, but that the outcome would be worth it!” stated Jamie Nord, Executive Director of the St. Croix River Education District (SCRED). “I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am for our students to have windows in their classrooms, a playground and outdoor space to burn off some energy, and a life skills lab to help set them up for independence. This little project has, and will continue to have, such a BIG IMPACT on our students, staff, families, and communities! The upcoming grand opening of the new Vision Program facility will serve as a tangible reminder of our mission as an organization - to be a leader in maximizing outcomes for all learners.”
On February 28, 2022, a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house was held to celebrate the grand opening of the Pine County Vision Program’s new home, located at 1035 Main Street South in Pine City. The ribbon cutting ceremony was followed by tours of the facility.
