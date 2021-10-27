The Dragon volleyball team hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders – a co-op team which includes Onamia and Isle – on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Coach Tami Nelson said the Dragons played well all night, defeating the Raiders 3-0 ( 25-8, 25-15, 25-9).
Leading the team in serving were Kloey Lind (#3) with five ace serves, Sage Staber (#11) with three ace serves and Karly Jusczak (#18) who was 100% from the serving line – no missed serves for the night.
The team was led offensively by Lind with 12 kills, Jusczak with seven kills, Emma Hermanson (#10) with six kills, Staber with five kills and Arissa Rydberg (#5) with 25 set assists and three kills.
Leading the team defensively were Lind with two blocks and six digs, Rydberg with 10 digs and one block, Hermanson with two blocks, Staber with four digs and one block, and Abby Aagaard (#2) with 10 digs.
This week playoffs begin, with the Pine City team hosting the Mora Mustangs on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
