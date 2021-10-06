The Dragon volleyball team was extremely busy during Homecoming week. The Pine City squad hosted Hermantown on Monday, hosted Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, went to Ogilvie on Thursday and participated in the Wildcat Volleyball Invite in Chisago Lakes on Saturday.
On Monday, they hosted the Hermantown Hawks (an AAA team). The Dragons played well the entire night, but could not stop the Hawks. They lost that match 18-25, 18-25, 16-25.
Leading the team in serving were Abby Aagaard (#2) with one ace serve and serving 100% for the evening, Sage Staber (#11) also with one ace serve and serving 100%, and Meaghan Macho (#31) serving 100% for the evening. Leading the team offensively were Kloey Lind (#3) with eight kills, Karly Jusczak (#18) with six kills, Emma Hermanson (#10) with five kills, Staber with four kills and Arissa Rydberg (#5) with 25 set assists. Leading the team defensively were Lind with two blocks and 12 digs, Rydberg with one block and eight digs, Jusczak with 13 digs and Macho with seven digs.
On Tuesday, the Dragons hosted the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars. The squad went five sets with them, starting strong and never letting up, winning the match 25-7, 25-8, 26-24. Leading the team in serving were Lind with 8 ace serves and Aagaard with six. Leading offensively were Rydberg with 20 set assists, Jusczak with eight kills, Hermanson with 7 kills, Staber with six kills and Lind with six kills. Defensively they were led by Rydberg with eight digs, Lind with eight digs and Macho with seven digs.
On Thursday, the team traveled to Ogilvie.
“The girls came on strong and didn’t let up despite an extremely hot gym that evening,” said Coach Tami Nelson. “We beat the Tigers 25-14, 25-14, 25-10.”
Leading the team in serving were Aagaard with five ace serves, Macho with three ace serves and Staber with two ace serves. Offensively the team was led by Rydberg with 30 set assists, Lind with 13 kills, Staber with 11 kills and Rydberg with four kills. The team was led defensively by Lind with three blocks, Rydberg with 10 digs and Madyson Bombard (#12) with seven digs.
After a long week of homecoming activities, the Dragons finished the week playing in the Wildcat Volleyball Invite in Chisago Lakes.
“We were the only AA team in the tournament – the rest of the teams were AAA or AAAA,” Nelson said. “It was some very good competition and I was impressed with how well the girls played, especially after having 3 matches already that week and it being homecoming.”
The Dragons started the tournament against Duluth Denfeld and won that match 25-21 and 25-15. Leading the team were Lind with two ace serves, seven kills, and one block; Rydberg with two ace serves, three kills, two blocks, 13 set assists and three digs; Jusczak with two ace serves, five kills, one block, and two digs; and Aagaard with five ace serves and two kills.
Immediately following that match the Dragons played Chisago Lakes, but lost 22-25, 22-25.
“The score does not at all reflect how well the team played ,” Lind said. “Chisago has some big hitters and our girls did a fantastic job against them.”
Leading the team were Rydberg with 17 set assists, one kill, and two blocks; Jusczak with one ace serve, six kills, and four digs; Aagaard with six kills and nine digs; Lind with three ace serves and four kills; and Hermanson with two ace serves and two kills.
Nelson said her squad seemed to lose energy after the Chisago game. After a short break, they played Irondale and lost that match 15-25 and 15-25. Leading the team were Rydberg with one ace serve, two kills, one block and three digs; Aagaard with one ace serve, two kills and five digs; Hermanson with one ace serve, two kills and one block; Lind with three blocks and five digs.
