The Dragon varsity volleyball had a big start to the 2021 season. The team officially kicked off the season on Friday, Aug. 27, playing Milaca, Pierz, Pillager and Braham in the Royalton tournament. On Monday, Aug. 30, they traveled to Mora, and they finished the week hosting Milaca on Thursday, Sept. 1.
“These first two weeks were extremely busy with two full days of scrimmages, a tournament and two games,” said Coach Tami Nelson. “That really challenged the girls for the beginning of the season.”
Royalton tournament
At the Royalton tournament the Dragons had one win, two ties and one loss for the day.
“I was happy with how they played throughout the day,” said Nelson. “All games were extremely close.”
The team started the morning against Milaca. They tied with them for the match. They won the first set 25-21, and the Dragons won the second set 25-22. Leading the team in serving were Abby Aagard (#2), Sage Staber (#11) and Madyson Bombard (#12), each having one ace serving and not having a missed serve the entire match. Leading the team offensively was Kloey Lind (#3) and Aagard with three kills each. Leading the team defensively was Lind, Emma Hermanson (#10) and Aagard with one block each, Bombard with nine digs and Lind with seven digs.
“This was a great first match for us,” Nelson said. “There were some incredibly long volleys and the girls did not give up.”
Immediately after that match, they played Pierz with a 25-23 loss followed by a second-set 25-23 win.
Leading the Dragons in serving was Meaghan Macho (#31) with two ace serves. Leading the team offensively were Lind and Hermanson with three kills each and Staber with two kills. Leading the team defensively were Lind with two blocks, Karly Jusczak (#18) with one block, Arissa Rydberg (#5) with six digs and Aagard, Bombard and Macho each with five digs. This was definitely another evenly matched team.
The team’s third match that day was against Pillager. They fought hard the entire game, but ended up losing 23-25 and 24-26. Leading the team in serving was Aagard with three ace serves. Leading the team offensively was Lind, Hermanson and Hannah Bombard (#23) with three kills each. Leading the team defensively was Staber with one block, Rydberg with 14 digs and Jusczak with nine digs. This proved to be another great match with long volleys.
The Dragons’ final game of the tournament was against Braham. It was a best two-of-three match, and they defeated the Bombers 2-1 (20-25, 25-13, 17-17). Leading the team in serving were Sage Staber (#11) with three aces, Madyson Bombard and Aagard with two aces each. Leading the team offensively were Rydberg with 20 set assists, Lind and Jusczak with seven kills each, and Hannah Bombard with four kills. Defensively the squad was led by Lind with two blocks, Jusczak with 11 digs and Madyson Bombard with nine digs.
“Overall, it was a good day of volleyball,” Nelson said. “We didn’t do as well as we thought we would, but the girls played hard all day. It was the first official varsity start for most of the team.”
Comeback win vs. Mora
After taking the weekend to rest, the Dragons played a tough section match against Mora on Monday.
“You could definitely see the girls were nervous during the first set. This was the first game most of them had played with opposing team fans in the stands,” Nelson said. “We lost the first set 18-25. Between sets we talked about ignoring the comments or using them to fuel our hits. The girls took the advice to heart, winning the next three sets 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 to win the match.”
Leading the team in serving was Rydberg serving 25 times throughout the match with one ace and no missed serves. The team was led offensively by Rydberg with 27 set assists, Lind with 11 kills, Jusczak with eight kills, Staber with six kills, and Hannah Bombard with five kills. Defensively they were led by Jusczak with seven blocks, Lind with three blocks, Hermanson with two blocks, Rydberg with 22 digs, Madyson Bombard with 16 digs, and Jusczak with 15 digs.
“I was so impressed how the girls were able to battle back after losing the first set to win the next three to take the match,” Nelson said. “They fought hard and wouldn’t give up.”
Home vs. Milaca
The team’s sixth match in less than a week was their first home match, hosting Milaca on Thursday, Sept. 1.
“The first set was intense — battling back and forth for every point,” Nelson said. “We unfortunately came up short, losing the set 28-30. I think that set took everything out of the girls. We lost the next two sets 14-25 and 9-25. This was not at all how we typically play; the girls seemed to lose all energy and were not communicating on the court.”
Leading the team in serving were Jusczak and Rydberg with one ace each. Offensively the team was led by Rydberg with 17 set assists Jusczak with eight kills, Lind with five kills, and Aagard and Rydberg each with three kills. Defensively they were led by Madyson Bombard with 14 digs and Rydberg with 12 digs.
“We are serving well but not serving as tough as we would like to, so we will be focusing on serving stronger in upcoming practices,” Nelson said. “We are also trying a few different starting line-ups to determine what will give us the best chemistry on the court. I am impressed with how these girls are playing for the beginning of the season with a very young team with not a lot of varsity level experience. They will continue to gain the confidence in themselves and their teammates to win matches.”
