The Pine City Dragons Volleyball team may not have started this week at their best, but they finished strong and ended with two impressive victories over the Hinckley Jaguars.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Dragon Volleyball Coach Tami Nelson said that the girls started with very little energy on the court during their first game in their first match on against Hinckley on Tuesday, losing 20-25.
“They started to get their energy back in the second game, but ended up losing a close one 24-26,” Nelson said.
The players knew that they needed to come out on top in the next three games to take the match – and they did exactly that. The Dragons triumphed in the last three games: 25-13, 25-19 and 15-7.
“I am not sure why the girls had so little energy during the first two games, but they definitely put those losses behind them and played their game during the final three games to win the match,” Nelson said.
Leading the team in serving were Meredith Kolling with five ace serves, Katelyn Lorsung with three ace serves. Chloe Gerner and Grace Jahnz each had two ace serves.
Leading the team offensively were Ellie Hasz with 15 kills, followed by Kloey Lind with seven kills and Meredith Kolling with five kills. Mariah Rivard and Karly Jusczak each had three kills and Emma Hermanson had one kill. Chloe Gerner and Katelyn Lorsung each had 17 set assists.
Leading the team defensively were Meredith Kolling with 17 digs. Chloe Gerner with 13 digs and Karly Jusczak and Katelyn Lorsung each with seven digs.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Nelson said that this past Thursday, the Dragon volleyball squad started strong and didn’t let up beating the Jaguars 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-18).
Leading the team in serving were Chloe Gerner, Meaghan Macho and Miriam Fromm each with three ace serves. Grace Jahnz and Ellie Hasz each had two ace serves and Kensi Tayerle, Meredith Kolling, Katelyn Lorsung and Arissa Rydberg each had one ace serve.
Nelson said the girls played well offensively, led by Ellie Hasz with nine kills, Meredith Kolling with eight kills, Kloey Lind with five kills and Mariah Rivard with three kills. Miriam Fromm and Katelyn Lorsung each had eight set assists and Chloe Gerner had four.
Nelson said the team was also much stronger defensively on Thursday. Meredith Kolling had eight digs, Kensi Tayerle had seven digs and Karly Jusczak had five digs. Miriam Fromm, Ellie Hasz, Kloey Lind, and Katelyn Lorsung each had three digs, and Mariah Rivard and Arissa Rydberg each had two.
This week the Dragons were scheduled to play Onamia both Tuesday and Thursday.
