Dragon volleyball only had one game this week, playing the East Central Eagles and earning a decisive win on their home court on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Coach Tami Nelson said the girls came out strong and never let up throughout the match, defeating the Eagles 3-0.
The team had 17 ace serves for the night. They were led by Kloey Lind (#3) with seven, Abby Aagaard (#2) with four, and Karly Jusczak (#18) with three.
Leading the team offensively were Arissa Rydberg (#5) with 23 set assists, Kloey Lind with nine kills, Sage Staber (#11) with eight kills, also Abby Aagaard and Emma Hermanson (#10) with four kills each.
Leading the team defensively were Arissa Rydberg with six digs and Kloey Lind with five digs.
“I was so impressed with how well the girls executed some of the things we have been working on during practices,” Nelson said.
Next week the Dragons will be away for both games, traveling to Rush City on Tuesday and Braham on Thursday.
The week of Sept. 26 will be a very busy homecoming week for the Dragon volleyball squad, hosting Hermantown on Monday, Sept. 27, hosting Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, Sept. 28, traveling to Ogilvie on Thursday, Sept. 30, and then finishing off the week traveling to Chisago Lakes for a tournament on Saturday, Oct. 2.
(0) comments
