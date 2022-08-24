Volleyball team hopes to improve on last year’s record

The Varsity Dragon’s Volleyball team is coached by Tami Nelson, and assistant coaches are Rhea Bloomquist and Shaune Macho. For the 2022 season, Coach Nelson has the expectation to finish higher in the conference and go farther in playoffs. The Dragons Volleyball team is hoping to continue to improve their team chemistry throughout the season at all levels, stated Nelson. They also have a goal as a team to have a higher serving percentage.
According to Nelson, the biggest challenge for the Dragons is to start strong and then to maintain focus as a team throughout the entire season. Last year, their record was 11-10-2. This year, the Dragons will strive to improve that record as well.
Kloey Lind is the current senior captain on the team who plays middle and is an outstanding all-around player and a definite leader on the court, said Nelson. Madyson Bombard is the team’s libero and does a great job digging up those hard hits and has a consistent, strong serve. Bombard is also a strong leader on the court.
Maggie Smetana plays either right side or middle for the team. “She is a strong hitter, a very strong server and is always loud on the court,” said Nelson. Gabby Schumacher is a defensive specialist, only playing back row and is the loudest player cheering on the team. She has worked hard this summer to improve her serving and passing, noted Nelson. Sky Arends moved to Pine City this season and is fitting in well with the rest of the team. She is a consistent server and hits well from all positions.
Coach Nelson commented on other players of note, stating, “Karly Jusczak, Arissa Rydberg, Emma Hermanson, Sage Staber, Abby Aagaard, and Summer Thieman are all returning varsity players that will have a huge impact on the team this season. Hannah Bombard, Robin Odegard and Morgan Macho are all returning from injuries last year and will also have a large impact this year.”
Nelson added, “This group is so fun to work with and a lot of fun to watch; we would love to see the stands packed with fans for every game. Also, our first home game of the season is Katelyn’s Game. The teams will wear team Katelyn shirts for warm-ups. We will also sell root beer floats and have a few other things to raise money for former Dragon Volleyball player Katelyn Lorsung and her family.” Lorsung is a Pine City High School graduate who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
The game will be at Pine City High School on Monday, August 29 at 7 pm.
Dragon Volleyball 2022 schedule
Friday, Aug 26: Varsity & JV Tournament @ Royalton at 9 a.m.
Monday, Aug 29: Varsity vs Mora at 7 p.m.; JV/C vs Mora at 5:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1,: Varsity @ Milaca at 7 p.m.; JV/C @ Milaca at 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6: Varsity @ Proctor at 7 p.m.; JV/C @ Proctor C at 4:15 p.m.; JV at 5:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8: Varsity vs Hinckley-Finlayson at 7 p.m.; JV/C vs Hinkley-Finlayson at 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Varsity @ East Central 7 p.m.; JV/C @ East Central at 5:45 p.m.; JHVB vs East Central at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15: JHVB @ Hinckley-Finlayson at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17: C Tournament @ Esko at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Varsity vs Rush City at 7 p.m.; JV/C vs Rush City at 5:45 p.m.; JHVB @ Rush City at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22: Varsity vs Braham at 7 p.m.; JV/C vs Braham at 5:45 p.m.; JHVB @ Braham at 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26: Varsity @ Hermantown at 7 p.m.; JV/C @ Hermantown at 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept 27: Varsity @ Hinckley-Finlayson at 7 p.m.; JV/C @ Hinckley-Finlayson at 5:45 p.m.; JHVB vs Hinckley-Finlayson at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29: Varsity vs Ogilvie at 7 p.m.; JV/C vs Ogilvie at 5:45 p.m.; JHVB @ Ogilvie at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct 1: Varsity Tourney @ Chisago Lakes at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct 4: Varsity vs East Central at 7 p.m.; JV/C vs East Central at 5:45 p.m.; JHVB @ East Central at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct 8: Varsity and JV Tournament @ Esko at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct 11: Varsity @ Rush City at 7 p.m.; JV/C @ Rush City at 5:45 p.m.; JHVB vs Rush City at 4p.m.
Thursday, Oct 13: Varsity @ Braham at 7 p.m.; JV/C @ Braham at 5:45 p.m.; JHVB vs Braham 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct 15: JV GRC @ Hinckley-Finlayson at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct 18: Varsity @ Mille Lacs (site TBA) at 7 p.m.; JV/C @ Mille Lacs (site TBA) at 5:45 p.m.
