Volleyball team hopes to improve on last year’s record

The Varsity Dragon’s Volleyball team is coached by Tami Nelson, and assistant coaches are Rhea Bloomquist and Shaune Macho. For the 2022 season, Coach Nelson has the expectation to finish higher in the conference and go farther in playoffs. The Dragons Volleyball team is hoping to continue to improve their team chemistry throughout the season at all levels, stated Nelson. They also have a goal as a team to have a higher serving percentage. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.