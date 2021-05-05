Seniors, veterans, disabled residents and other groups are invited to make fun memories this summer on a fishing cruise provided by Let’s Go Fishing.
The East Central MN Chapter of Let’s Go Fishing has been providing the free service for qualifying guests for about 16 years with the help of volunteers and sponsors.
The organization is in need of volunteers for the 2021 summer to navigate Rush Lake and Chisago Lake and assist guests.
“I like the opportunity to spend time with people fishing who normally can’t get out,” said Mark Rangitsch, a five year volunteer. “It’s one of the most satisfying things I’ve ever done.”
Volunteers must be over 18 years old and teams such as husband/wife or parent/child are encouraged to sign up. Two volunteers are on the boats at all times.
Training will be held rain or shine at the Fish Lake Beach Shelter in Harris at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 12. Call 651-402-5960 for more information or to sign up for a training session.
