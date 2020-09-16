How do you feel the state government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic?: It’s an appealing but ultimately futile exercise to play Monday morning quarterback, especially with something as complex as a pandemic. As I see it, the State Government based their decisions on well respected science, and I will always support using science to guide our thinking. The fact that our community has been spared the widespread death and illness that has plagued other areas does not mean the State Government was wrong — it means we are very lucky. And so rather than talking about how difficult the summer was, I suggest we celebrate our good fortune, and work together to safely ease the burdens that still exist for our local economy.
What are your top priorities for the upcoming term?: As we speak, jobs in our community are being lost because of partisan stonewalling. The Willow River CIP, a program that has universal acclaim from everyone who has experience with it, is being shuttered because the obstructionist wing of the Republican Party refuses to pass a budget bill — one of the most critical responsibilities for State leaders. And while these jobs (over 100, in fact) are being lost, and the area loses a talented and caring workforce, and the tax base shrinks, and a taxpayer cost-saving program is thrown in the waste bin, those currently in leadership are unable or unwilling to boldly go to their own party and say “We’ve gone too far, and now families in my District are hurting.” Blindly walking the Party line has delivered us to this dangerous place, and we must remember that people, not Party, come first in our community.
What do you feel are the biggest challenges facing our area and the state of Minnesota?: The polarization we are seeing in our community has transcended politics and is now felt in our daily interactions. Neighbors are no longer cooperating. Certain family members are no longer invited to dinner. Businesses here in District 11B are being boycotted. Whatever happens next in Washington, the greatest challenge that our District must face is the effort to return to a sense of decency, of community, and of common purpose. For when our current president leaves office, be it next year or in four, our neighbors remain our neighbors, and we will need them. Dispelling the myths of our divisions and uniting under our common, rural Minnesota values is critical if we are ever going to advocate for ourselves as a District.
