How do you feel the state government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic?: During the first few weeks of the pandemic, there was awareness and support for the shutdown, people understood why it was necessary, even if they were negatively impacted. Partisanship disappeared; Covid-19 was our common enemy. Now, as the months have dragged on, it has unfortunately become a very partisan issue. The threats of Covid-19 are not over, however, we should no longer be in a state of emergency, we need to be in a management phase. Yet Governor Walz continues to keep his emergency powers, not allowing the legislature to do its job. Keeping the legislature out of the pandemic management process is not good leadership. Emergency powers were not meant to be used by a governor for months, they were meant to respond immediately to an emergency. We need the legislature to be part of the process moving forward.
What are your top priorities for the upcoming term?: Public safety is critical, not only as it relates to health but also to law enforcement. We can support our police, work towards justice, and hold those accountable for their violent crimes. We need to keep the conversations open and address these concerns civilly. We also need to focus on our state’s budget. This pandemic has turned a sizable budget surplus into a multi-billion dollar budget deficit. We need to figure out what our state’s true needs are and prioritize our spending to continue the programs we are obligated to fund. Many families have been financially devastated over the past few months, so now is not the time to raise taxes to fund state government. State government is going to need to tighten its belt much like everyone else has.
What do you feel are the biggest challenges facing our area and the state of Minnesota?: Locally, we need to find ways to keep and grow jobs. Not long ago the Walz administration announced it was planning to close two area correctional facilities. These are good paying jobs for our district that would create a void in our local economy. We need to ensure the opportunities are there for our residents to find a job and remain employed. The biggest challenge for the State of Minnesota will be eliminating our projected budget deficit next session, and we’re going to need to use some common sense to make this shortfall disappear. Raising taxes should not be an option. Finally, we need to get back to working with each other rather than finding reasons to be mad at one another. There is so much division in our state, ranging from politics to race to illness. More people need to be listening and talking to one another rather than talking over each other. We have more in common with each other than we might think. Whether you are a Republican, Democrat, or something else, I pledge to work with you, for you, listen to your concerns, and try to solve your problems. I ask for your support on Election Day
