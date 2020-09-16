1.How do you feel the state government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic? : Lives and livelihoods have been lost in this pandemic and yet I am hopeful we will continue to work together by following common sense precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit its devastating toll on our communities.
Sadly there are those who have chosen to politicize this pandemic. In these uncertain times the health and welfare of our communities must be among our greatest priorities as citizens. I support our governor and our health experts as they work with the knowns and many unknowns surrounding this baffling threat as they continue to make decisions based on science and common sense to help us protect our families, friends and neighbors.
In a post pandemic world our continued reliance on one another’s strengths and our shared values will be critical in rebuilding our communities. I know we are up to the task.
2. What are your top priorities for the coming term?: Our communities in Senate District 11 are more than a pit stop on a super highway to something better. We deserve better. As the next senator to represent our district, I will fight for our rural communities. I believe the best economic tools available to us are an educated and a healthy workforce.
Regardless of our zip codes, our families deserve fully funded public schools and access to affordable and accessible healthcare. The men and women who get up and go to work everyday to support our families also deserve a living wage and safety on the job.
My priorities also include supporting our small businesses that also support our families. Whether they are located on our main streets, on the outskirts of town or outside the city limits, small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they deserve a fair shake in the work of serving the needs of our communities.
I’m not looking for a career. I had a successful carer as a journalist sharing your stories and how decisions in St. Paul and Washington impact your lives. As your next senator I look forward to being your voice in St. Paul.
3. What do you feel are the biggest challenges facing our district and the state of Minnesota?: Our biggest challenge will be maintaining the public services to the standards we rely upon to thrive as communities, including public safety, healthcare systems and our public schools. It’s no secret our local, county and state governments will face difficult decisions due deficits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before these decisions are made it will be up to each of us to provide input on programs and services critical to the success of our communities. It will also be essential for us to build consensus regardless of political affiliations.
The health and safety of our families must not be at the mercy of political winds. For too long the word compromise has been missing in the vocabulary of our elected officials.
Whether we identify as Democrats, Republicans or Independents, we all value the benefits of our way of life in our towns and rural communities. This is our common ground. This is where we will build a better Minnesota for everyone.
