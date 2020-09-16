1.How do you feel the state government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic? : I believe that the State’s handling of the COVID response has been good at times, and not so good at others. In the beginning, when not much was known, the response and message was pretty good. We all agreed that we needed to flatten the curve, and let our hospitals get prepared. Unfortunately, due to some poor modeling, we were trying to prepare for a much more severe situation than what was to come. There has also been very confusing and contradictory information given to the public along the way. I think that what has been handled the worst though, is how small businesses have been treated. Most were shut down, while large businesses were able to remain open, with no option to show that they could be open and operate just as safely as the large stores. Now I believe we have moved passed the emergency, and all Governors should end their emergency powers, and return to working with Legislatures to make decisions together as we move forward. Statewide plans and mandates do not work well, so we should bring in the ideas from elected officials from around the state so that we can make better plans for the entire state.
2. What are your top priorities for the coming term?: My priority for the coming session is going to be figuring out how to put together the State’s budget for the next two years. We know that the shutdown has created a large deficit, now we have to figure out how we will be able to cut the State’s spending, with the least impact on the services provided to Minnesotans. I am also hoping to be able to get a bill done next year that will reform the Conservation Improvement Program for our Electric Utilities companies, like East Central Energy. It is reform that has been being worked on for three years, and we were very close to getting it done this last year. Even though there have been other issues that have been getting so much more attention, I have continued to work on this as well, and believe the support is there to finally get it done.
3. What do you feel are the biggest challenges facing our district and the state of Minnesota?: Like every other area in the country right now, the biggest issue we need to deal with is how do we get our economy going again safely. How do we get our kids back to school so that they can get the education they need and deserve. One of the issues we have talked about for years that has been really emphasized now, is our areas lack of internet service. Continuing to invest in rural broadband is going to be critical now more than ever, but we are also going to have to balance that with the other services Minnesotans expect. We also need to promote manufacturing in our area, processing facilities for our local farmers, mining on the range, and getting the pipeline built to protect our environment and bring needed infrastructure jobs to a part of the state in need of an economic boost.
