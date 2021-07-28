Deb Wagner has stepped down from her longtime role as administrative assistant for the Pine City School District – her final position in a career with Pine City’s schools that stretches back for more than a quarter of a century.
Wagner said she applied at Pine City Elementary School 27 years ago to work in the media center, because she was working at the public library at the time and thought it would be a good fit. She ended up helping the schools navigate the Title 1 program for disadvantaged students before moving on to the media center at Pine City High School. She also worked as the principal’s secretary before switching to the district office and taking over administering the Minnesota Automated Reporting Student System (MARSS) system for Pine City schools – work she says that she has truly enjoyed.
“I do love student reporting,” Wagner said. “I really am serious. It’s like putting a puzzle together. When it all comes out, it’s beautiful.”
She said she is going to miss the folks she went to work with and the students she came in contact with.
“The people and the kids, and MARRS a little bit,” she said.
She said she has enjoyed training in Brenda Belland, her replacement in the district office, but is eager to embrace the opportunities offered by this next phase in her life.
“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my husband and children and grandchildren,” Wagner said. “No big plans – no big changes. Instead of coming to work, I’ll be sitting out by our stream drinking a cup of coffee.”
Her advice to Belland is simple.
“Enjoy every minute,” she said. “Make the best of it.”
And in the years to come, she will look back on her time with Pine City schools with many warm memories.
“It was a good career, and a good fit for me,” Wagner said. “I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to work here.”
