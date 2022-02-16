Last weekend could only be described in one word: cold. I was cold wherever I went. Saturday was especially cold as I helped our Mora editor take some photos at the Vasaloppet and later spent time on the ice during Lake Appeil’s annual Golf on Ice tournament.
Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. had a -17 degree start for the skiers, and for us standing there watching them as well. I remember holding my hand outside my glove for just a minute before a burning feeling set in. I tried to thaw out later that day at home, but those efforts were unfruitful as I remained relatively cold the rest of the weekend.
But thankfully the weather is going to get warmer and allow us to get out and embrace some of winter activities with more moderate temperatures. In enjoying the rest of winter, I found some activities that others may be interested in below.
Some local outdoor activity options include ice skating at the new Hilltop Park. The rinks are open and ready for skaters, with a new warming house to welcome cold visitors.
Another option for the more adventurous is ice climbing at Robinson Park. This has now become an option for beginner climbers with the new beginner route. If you don’t have climbing gear, no worries. Gear rental and guided ice climbing is now available right in Sandstone at Hard Water Sports at 511 Main Street, Sandstone. The website is https://hardwatersports.com/outfitting-and-rental/.
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is not only beautiful in the spring, summer and fall, but the winter landscapes offer contrasts of bright red berries, red osier dogwood, vivid conifers and scarlet cardinals against the snowy backdrop. People can explore winter trails with eight miles of tracked cross-country ski trails and more than eight miles for snowshoeing. Snowshoe rental is available. Adults tickets are $15.00 and children 15 and under are free. A drive through option is available as well. See http://www.arboretum.umn.edu/ for more information.
Indoor rock climbing. For getting away from the cold, yet still being active, try out Vertical Endeavors in Duluth or the Twin Cities. “It really gives you a feeling of openness emulating the vast open spaces of the outdoors, while also giving you a great workout!” says one participant. See https://www.verticalendeavors.com/duluth/ for more information.
Cross country skiing at the Nordic Center in Mora is always a great option. The Vasaloppet Nordic Center is a great place to ski all winter. The Center offers over 15 km of groomed trails of which 5 km are lit for night skiing. The Center also features a wax room, men’s and women’s changing rooms with saunas, and a small kitchen. During the ski season, the wax room, changing rooms and sauna are open everyday from 8 am until 9 pm. The Nordic Center does not provide ski rental. The Center is located just north of Mora and east of Trailview School at 400 N 9th St, Mora. More information can be found by calling 320-679-2629 or visiting https://vasaloppet.us/contact-us/.
Lazer Light tubing at Powder Ridge, located in Kimball, approximately 15 minutes south of St. Cloud, is also a fun option for the whole family. Tube with the lights off while lazers, strobes and flashing lights are covering the hill. Each tuber receives a glow stick with their ticket. The fire pit will be burning and music will be playing. There is a concession stand with hot dogs, chips, popcorn, hot cocoa and more (carry in food or beverages are not allowed in our tubing building). Powder Ridge supplies tubes and tickets cost $26 per person with advance online purchase required. More information can be found at https://powderridge.com/tube/.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
