A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Dylan Benjamin Shankey for the August 2021 death of his three month old daughter.
According to the complaint:
On August 14, 2021, Pine County deputies responded to a report of a three-month-old baby not breathing at a residence in Sandstone. The baby’s grandmother called 911 after returning home to find the infant non-responsive in the arms of her father Dylan Shankey who stated she had not been breathing for about 10 minutes. Dispatchers walked the grandmother through CPR until deputies and medical personnel arrived. The infant was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Shankey had been left alone to care for the infant while the infant’s mother went to work around 2:30 p.m. This was only the second time he had been left to care for the infant by himself, according to the report. The complaint states that Shankey told the grandmother he had fed the baby, put her in the bassinet to sleep and then picked her up to go outside to play with the dog. He said the infant had been sleeping for about twenty minutes.
Shankey was questioned by law enforcement at the hospital where he stated nothing unusual had happened that day. He said he played with the infant for a bit, fed her and then put her down for a nap. Shankey said he picked the baby up to go outside to throw the ball for the dog about 10 minutes prior to the grandparents returning home. He stated that she seemed “normal” when he picked her up from the bassinet. Shankey described his daughter as a “fussy girl” and like all babies, she sometimes cried. He also told deputies that she had reflux issues and difficulty swallowing.
An initial autopsy was performed revealing a subdural hemorrhage and optic nerve sheath hemorrhages. No points of impact suggested a fall or other injury. The doctor performing the autopsy suspected inflicted trauma, specifically violent shaking, as the cause of death. An expanded neuropathology exam was requested.
Shankey was questioned again on August 16. He explained that after the baby’s mother left for work, he played with the infant for some time, then put her down for a nap. He played video games during her nap before she woke up around 6 p.m. He then stated he fed her a six-ounce bottle of formula. Shankey told investigators that she fell asleep during feeding and he again put her in the bassinet. About ten minutes before his parents arrived, he stated he picked the infant up and went outside with her to play fetch with the dog. Shankey said the baby was not moving or making noise during this time. He said he wanted to cuddle with her and let her enjoy the fresh air.
When confronted, Shankey initially said he could not think of anything that caused these injuries. He then said he rocked the baby for a while to calm her so she would take a bottle. When asked how he would explain the autopsy findings, Shankey said he may have rocked her too hard. Shankey admitted when asked, that he had thought to himself he may have caused her death from that. When asked if the infant was breathing when he picked her up to go outside, Shankey said he thought she was just sleeping and he did not look at her face because her head was facing away from him.
In March of 2022, the results of the expanded autopsy were released. The doctor noted several injuries, including hemorrhages in the infant’s eyes, brain and spinal cord. These findings supported initial assessment of externally inflicted injuries.
The final report states that the infant’s cause of death was a homicide due to blunt force head injury. A contusion and abrasion on the infant’s left forehead corresponded to deep scalp hemorrhage. Based on the severity of the injuries that caused the death, it was determined they occurred while the baby was in Shankey’s care. The injuries were so severe that the baby would not have presented normally after their infliction.
The pending charges include second degree murder, without intent while committing a felony and third degree murder. If found guilty, Shankey could face up to 40 years in prison for the second degree charge and up to 25 years for the third degree murder charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.