Water levels on local lakes and rivers crested

Water levels on local water bodies have crested as of Monday, April 11, according to Al Johnson, chairman of the Lake Improvement Committee of Pokegama Lake Association. Give or take a few inches, he added, the water is pretty flat on Pokegama Lake, Cross Lake, Snake River and in Grasston.
“As for this spring, the worst of it is over from the snow melt,” said Johnson. “Now it all depends on the rain.” Earlier in the week, he said that the recent rains and frost coming out of the ground have caused the level to come up quite a bit.
Johnson said the spring started with low water levels due to the dry weather last year. “Therefore, it is going to take larger rains to cause significant level increases,” he added.
This time last year, on April 12, the level at the Snake River was at 5.23 feet (gage height). The level as of this Tuesday, April 12, 2022 is 5.15 feet (gage height) and crested at 5.19 feet (gage height) on Monday, April 11.
Historically, Snake River in Pine City crested at the highest recorded level, according to NOAA data, at 10.38 feet on July 27, 1972. The lowest recorded level was 2.54 feet on October 1, 1964.
Most recently, the crested water levels at the Snake River have been 7.41 feet on April 4, 2020, 6.85 feet on May 26, 2019, 8.22 feet on July 7, 2018, and 8.82 feet on July 17, 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.