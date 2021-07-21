Wayne Robert Mills passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at age 86.
Survived by children, Sandy (John) Filiatrault, Pam Beltrand & Jon (Joan) Mills; grandchildren, Brian (Trista), Michael, Ryan (Crystal), Brooke (Mitch), Tyler & Connor (April); great-grandchildren, Tegan, Claira & Jack; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church (7401 County Road 101, Maple Grove)
Livestream service and viewing after the service: www.lordoflife.org/celebrationoflife
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the “Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota” in honor of his late wife, Fran.
Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000
