Wayne Smith passed away April 5, 2021 at Northern Pines Assisted Living in Pine City at the age of 95.
Harold Wayne Smith; he preferred to be called Wayne, was born in Crete, Nebraska on February 23, 1926 to Willard and Mae Smith. He grew up in an environment of some hardship and developed a powerful work ethic. Wayne’s academic progress was put on hold in ninth grade when he was quarantined during a Scarlet Fever epidemic. Then his parents moved the family - Maurice, Wayne, Marjorie, Doris, and Shirley – to Minnesota in 1941, where they bought a farm. He worked on that farm and also hired out to work for other farmers.
In 1944, Wayne enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country honorably in time of war as a signalman. He was stationed in the Aleutian Islands, providing communications to the station commander and also was temporarily assigned to a number of warships that patrolled the rough waters in that area. He often said that he was blessed, because he never got seasick. That gift is likely responsible for a key role he played in rescuing crew members from a floundering Russian vessel, actually crossing from his ship to the Allied ship over a line shot between the two.
In 1946, Wayne was honorably discharged from the United States Navy and returned to Minnesota. He completed his high school education in 1947 and then continued to take self-improvement courses, including lettering and art. He met and married his first wife, Elizabeth Ann Smith, in 1949 after which they moved to Minneapolis. Elizabeth was the mother of all three of his children, Ronald, Phyllis and Rebecca.
Wayne worked for a time as a commercial artist for Gold Medal and one of his works from the 1950’s is still visible on a building in North St. Paul. Although he gave up art as an occupation; he continued to sketch and paint throughout his life and taught himself to play the piano. After holding a number of other jobs, Wayne eventually settled in with H.B. Fuller Company where he worked his way up to a managerial position which he held until his retirement in 1984.
Wayne loved being outdoors in all seasons, and he especially enjoyed hunting, golf, canoeing, sailing and cross-country skiing. He also loved to drive around the countryside, appreciating nature, sketching, and converting those sketches to painting.
After his first wife died in 1981, Wayne remarried Evelyn Emma Bloom in July 1982. He and Evelyn were long-time members of the Crosstown Covenant Church in Minneapolis. In 1994, Wayne and Evelyn moved to Pine City, bought a home on Main Street and joined the Pine City Evangelical Free Church, which was right across the way. Wayne mowed the church lawn for many years, but he will be remembered by generations of youth, and parents, for his devoted volunteer work with the church’s AWANA program.
In his final years Wayne enjoyed speaking of his many supportive friends in the area, his close relationship with his sister Marge Hawkinson, inclusion in outreach trips with Pastor Joel, and entertaining Northern Pines residents with his extensive piano repertoire.
Wayne is survived by his son Ron (Wanda) Smith of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter Phyllis Smith of Oak Park Heights; grandchildren Victoria Smith of Plano, Texas, Erik (Keely) Smith of Spokane, Washington; great-grandchildren Brandon (Holly) Smith, Boston Smith, Sarah Smith all Spokane, Washington; sisters Marge Hawkinson of Pine City, Shirley Hass of California; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Mae Smith, wives Elizabeth and Evelyn; daughter Rebecca Rehfeld; siblings Maurice (Lorraine) Smith, Doris (Warren) Cowger; two brothers-in-law; nephew Richard Hawkinson.
Pastor Joel Preston officiated funeral services for Wayne: 11 a.m.; Wednesday April 14 at Pine City Evangelical Free Church ~ Lighthouse in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors was provided by the Heath Perkins American Legion Post #51, Novak-Milliren VFW Post #4258 both of Pine City and the U.S. Navy Honors Team. The interment took place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel.
