“Make America Great Again ... Build Back Better ... Hope and Change,” and on and on go the political slogans. We seem to live in a maelstrom of such catch-phrases, coming from all sides of the so-called spectrum.
No matter the side, each of these slogans boil down to the same idea, “There’s problems in this country, and my administration will fix them!”
We easily concede the first point the sloganeer makes, America does have problems. However, if we’re honest with ourselves, there has never been any administration that can fix them.
The problems that loom large in our eyes, be it the corruption of our justice system, the wastefulness of our bureaucracy, the banal fractiousness in every legislature in the nation, are all serious problems. Yet, these are simply a representation of you and I, average Americans.
If our government is servile and corrupt, it is because we are servile and corrupt. If the priorities of our nation seem foolish and immoral, it is because the priorities of individual Americans are foolish and immoral. We have exchanged the natural law of justice for the fickle morass of legality; our mores are defined by the base rules of comfort and conformity rather than the eternal lines of good and evil.
We parrot the playboy’s “why buy the cow when the milk is free,” in the stead of Christ’s “What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.”
American pulpits simper with self-help and godless activism when they should thunder with the power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Christian and unbelieving families are roiled by domestic rancor, when they could be defined by that mythic ideal, domestic bliss. Our youth are hooked on pornography, from ages as young as nine, but that shouldn’t surprise us, as their fathers, mothers and even pastors are slave to that unholy vice.
Yes, America has problems, but it is high time that we cease to view the problems plaguing our nation as caused by a distant other. The problems we see aren’t the deeds of some outsider, they are not a systematic play against our side. They are a reflection of the vile godlessness in our own hearts and minds. We do not lose our children because of flaws in the school curriculum/teachers; we lose our children because we have chosen investing in material over investing in our children’s lives. We struggle in our relationships because we are selfish, unwilling to sacrifice so that a loved one may gain. Our churches are sterile, the “life” proceeding from them is artificial, powered by lights, events, and gushingly emotional music, and when the dopamine rush fades, we are left emptier than before. We won’t heal these ills by a return to classic Americanism; we will not heal these ills by bringing about a caring liberal supremacy. We cannot heal our country’s problems by any means possessed by man.
We cannot save our broken relationships. We cannot willingly lay down our selfish motivations. We cannot free
