“You do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes.” James 4:14 (ESV)
As we enter a new year, we tend to be reflective as well as hopeful. Because of this, we often ask ourselves many questions. Such as, “How is it a new year already? What happened to last year? Will I stick to my new diet or resolution? Will this be the year the Vikings actually win the Super Bowl?”
The Bible also asks us many questions. One of them is found in James 4:14. The Apostle James, Jesus’ brother asks his readers, “What is your life?” This is a powerful, thought provoking question. It is also an appropriate question to ask as we conclude one year and move into a new one. But let us personalize the question as we enter 2023. “What is YOUR life?” What defines it? What does it say to others? What impact is it making in our world for good? “What is your life?” James helps us answer this question.
First, our lives are uncertain. James says, “You do not know what tomorrow will bring.” I have learned this to be 100% true. A few weeks ago, I was honored to join the football team in attending the Vikings / Colts game. As you may remember, the Colts were up 33-0 at halftime. None of us knew or even hoped that the game would end in anything but a loss for the Vikings. Little did we know that the Vikings would come back to win, and it would be the greatest comeback in NFL history! Life is uncertain.
On a more serious note, we have all known people who were here one day and tragically gone the next. No one knows what tomorrow holds. Sometimes we forget how fragile life can be. Sportscaster Dan Patrick once remarked about an injured player, “He’s listed as day to day, but, then again, aren’t we all?” That sums up the truth that life is uncertain.
Second, our lives are short. James speaks of the brevity of life when he writes, “You are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes.” Living in Minnesota, we can understand this better than most. We breathe out hot air into the cold air and poof…the vapor disappears. That’s our life – all the years of it. It’s a vapor that begins to disappear the moment we are born.
The point James makes is that we are not here on this earth very long. George Bernard Shaw once wrote, “The statistics on death are quite impressive. One out of one people die.” No one lives forever. We are born, we live, and we die. The only difference is, some of us know it, and the rest of us ignore it. But the truth remains – our life is short!
Third, our lives are an opportunity. James also tells us, “You ought to say ‘If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that.’” Those words don’t mean anything if we merely recite them. This isn’t a magic formula. Those three words point us away from ourselves to the God who made us. James is relaying a powerful principle to us – if we recognize that God is in control of life, we will understand that life matters and is filled with great opportunities to be grateful for God’s gift of life.
I saw this beautifully illustrated the other day. My wife and I were eating lunch at Heidelberger’s and a group of ladies sat next to us. We heard one of them say, “I can’t see very much, but I am grateful for what I can see!” She understood that life is an opportunity for which to be grateful.
Fourth, our lives are held accountable by God. James says, “You boast in your arrogance. All such boasting is evil. So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin.” The fact that James brings up sin here speaks of our accountability before God. He is reminding us that we are not in control of this life. Our lives have been entrusted to us by God and one day He will ask for an account of how we used it. As my grandmother used to say, “Your life is a gift from God. What you do with your life is your gift back to Him.”
So, “What is your life?” Ultimately, it is a gift from God. As the Apostle Paul told the people in the church of Rome, “For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s” (Romans 14:8). Every life matters – it is our choice either to squander our life or to invest it in the things that really matter.
Joel Preston is the senior pastor of Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
