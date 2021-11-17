Pine City Mayor Carl Pederson gave the following address before the annual Veterans Dinner at the Pine City American Legion on Nov. 11.
First, I want to thank the Commander of American Legion Post 51 for inviting me to speak. It is an honor and a privilege. Also, a thank you to the ladies’ auxiliary and volunteers who have prepared today’s meal in your honor. Were I not the mayor I would not be standing here. I know that and that’s okay.
Like all veterans present today I wore the uniform for ten years of my life, served four years active with the US Army Infantry and six additional years with the Minnesota and California National Guard.
Like you, I trained for call to service at war, like you, left family for months or years to travel across the country and world ready to fight and defend our country. Like you, have eaten countless C-Rations and MRE’s and wore combat boots. In contrast, unlike some of those here today I did not have to shoot at an enemy or hold a dying friend. So having trained for such I have must say no idea what combat is like. All veterans have different experiences to reflect upon. Many experienced; fear, bravery, suffering, and basic instinct of surviving along with your brothers and sisters who wore the uniform. Yet make no mistake, all are deserving of being honored on this day and every day throughout the year…
And so, I stand here today and I remove my title as mayor – today, I am simply a grateful American. And I represent grateful Americans who don’t have the honor of speaking to their heroes on Veterans Day. I represent grateful Americans who wish they could reach out and thank each of you personally.
Thank you. Two words. Eight letters. We say it all the time – sometimes we don’t even think about it when we say it: I like your shoes. “Thank you.” Can I get that door for you? “Thank you.” Then, within seconds we have moved away from that moment and have forgotten what we said and to whom we said it.
So where is the power, the emotion in “thank you?” When do two words – eight letters – earn their stripes as words of gratitude? Words of appreciation? Words of thankfulness?
It happens when we put action behind the words. It happens when we look into someone’s eyes and speak from our heart. It happens when we remember what we said and to whom we said it. It happens when we say it because we mean it and not because it’s an auto response. It happens when we don’t plan for it and we aren’t prepared for it but we are stirred to say it. It happens when we let our heart speak.
And so, the emotion is met with action. Gratitude collides with thankfulness, and we move into a place of thanks – giving.
It is believed we lost our last World War I American veteran in 2011and in the most recent war 13 servicemen and women were the last heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice on August 26th of 2021.
May they all rest in peace and know that they left behind a grateful nation.
May they all know the sound of those two words and feel the passion of the voice who speak of them.
Since World War I, the United States of America’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard have fought in ten battles:
World War II
Korean War
Vietnam War
Bay of Pigs
Grenada
Invasion of Panama
The Persian Gulf
Intervention in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Invasion of Afghanistan, and the
Invasion of Iraq
We open our arms and our hearts and welcome them all home. They did not all come home alive, they did not all come home whole, many are not yet home, and we continue to deploy many back towards harm’s way. The enormity of their sacrifice is beyond compare. So how do we dare to believe two words, eight letters is enough?
John F. Kennedy said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”
So, it isn’t enough to say it – we need to be it. Grateful. Thankful. Appreciative. The greatest prayer you can say is “Thank You.” Two words. Eight letters. But weighted with love, gratitude, humility and understanding.
Each day that passes we move further away from these wars. The heroes pass, time pushes in new headlines, life gets in the way of the past, and we move through our own days and months and years. Ceremonies are important but our gratitude has to be more than once a year. We honor these men and women most by living well.
In closing I would like to share this passage from President Ronald Reagan from a speech he gave at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial November 11, 1988 — I took the liberty of adding the last two words…
For too long a time, they stood in a chill wind, as if on a winter night’s watch. And in that night, their deeds spoke to us, but we knew them not. And their voices called to us, but we heard them not. Yet in this land that God has blessed, the dawn always at last follows the dark, and now morning has come. The night is over. We see these men and know them once again -- and know how much we owe them, how much they have given us, and how much we can never fully repay.
And not just as individuals but as a nation, we say we love you and thank you.
