To the Editor:
I have been watching so many events unfold around the entire world over the last year. I’ve watched, as you all have, these things creep closer and closer to my home. To where I grew up, where my family grew up generations before, where my friends are, where people I’ve known for 40 + years are, where I wanted my kids to grow up. And now I wonder – is this even a safe place for my kids anymore?
I have always taught my kids everyone is equal. All lives matter. No race, no size, no gender is any better than anyone else. I’ve taught my kids to stand up for someone that’s being picked on. To be nice to everyone regardless of age, size, race, disability, (the list goes on!). One of the songs my kids know by heart is “Don’t Laugh at Me” by Mark Wills because it carriers such a strong message. If you don’t know the song, I highly recommend listening to it – have your kids listen to it. Part of the lyrics read:
“You don’t have to be my friend but is it too much to ask? Don’t laugh at me, Don’t call me names, Don’t get your pleasure from my pain.”
Those are powerful words. And ones we should be teaching our children. My kids have known this song, this philosophy their entire lives.
I understand that there is bullying to all of these groups and more; that includes caucasian as well. There isn’t a race, a size, a gender that is exempt from someone else feeling they should not be that race, size, gender, etc. There is always going to be hatred in the hearts of some. The only way that has a chance of changing is to stop teaching our children to hate.
I blame some of this on today’s world and how things have been progressing over the past year. All we have succeeded in doing is changing innocent children’s minds to see color, to see race when before all they saw were their friends. Why? Every single life is important regardless of race, size, gender, disability, etc. Why should my daughter go to recess and be confused by a separation she’s never seen before? Why is it all of a sudden she’s coming home and telling me how many brown kids there are, how many black kids there are or how many white kids there are when this is something she’s never looked at. Why should my son’s friendship with someone he’s been best buds with since third grade be frowned upon or looked at differently because they are from two different ethnic backgrounds? Before the world started to fall apart, all my kids saw were their friends, their classmates. And now? Our entire community is seeing race. Our neighbor is no longer just our neighbor. And that makes me question the community I’m raising my kids in.
As things escalate and our schools and our children change because of some recent events – remember this… It’s us, the parents that caused this. It’s you, the school staff that have let this escalate to where it sits today. It’s not our kids. Us, as parents, us as a school district – us as human beings are to blame for how our kids are reacting, how they are viewing the changing world and shaping how they are going to live in it. And it’s currently an incredibly sad, sad outlook for their future.
Teach your children respect. Teach your children kindness. Don’t teach them to hate. Don’t teach them to see race, or gender or size – teach them to see the person. “You don’t have to be my friend but is it too much to ask? Don’t laugh at me, Don’t call me names, Don’t get your pleasure from my pain.”
Lacy Johnson
Pine City
