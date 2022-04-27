Dragon shooters endured steady 15 mph southwest winds gusting as high as 30 mph, temperatures in the 30’s, and a freezing rain Sunday in their second week of competitive shooting. Despite the difficulties faced with darting targets and rain dotted glasses, scores were very competitive.
Top Guns
Armani Johnson hit 42 targets to lead the team, followed by Caden Feder with 39 hits. Owen Anderson, Ryan Plasek, Jacob Goodner, and Evan Doenz all scored 38’s, followed by Cody Patzoldt with 37, and Tyler Mohr and Billy Brown tied at 36.
