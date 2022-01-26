High school teacher, James Foster, updated the school board recently on the progress of the revamped weight room. He said that Lyn Lake Chiropractic has offered a substantial contribution and the Pine City Lions have offered their support as well. There have been other anonymous donors from businesses and individuals, he added.
The move in target, he said, is the week after spring break. He said that the old equipment is for sale, and anyone interested in purchasing it, can contact him.
“Excitement is growing with students and staff,” said Foster. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive. I am very pleased that individuals have stepped forward to offer as much as they have.”
He said that the project is still about $20,000 short. If interested in donating to the project, contact James Foster at jfoster@isd578.org.
