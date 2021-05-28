Every Saturday and Sunday throughout the pandemic I made a pot of coffee. I drank half, letting the rest slowly get cold only to pour the it down the drain later.
Logic would have told me brew less. It would have made less waste and saved me money on grounds.
Still, I brewed more than I would drink alone.
Making extra coffee became my daily expression of hope that some day I would see a neighbor walk by, a relative or a friend stop in and I would have something ready to offer them.
After a long 15 months of distancing, I feel the days of morning visits and evening parties are back.
New cases of COVID-19 are the lowest they’ve been since September and they keep trending down.
Knowing my family members are protected with vaccines, and watching the number of infections and deaths plummet across the nation as vaccinations increase are helping me breathe easier.
I marvel at how humanity has devised this method that teaches our bodies to use their natural defense systems to combat a germ it has never encountered before.
I’m also thankful for the government showing some sense (a rarity, I know) to do three things:
Invest billions of dollars into development of the vaccine. Money can’t solve everything but it certainly helps speed up medical advancements.
Cutting red tape without sacrificing safety testing to speed the distribution of vaccines
Making the vaccines free for all people
Vaccinations are how this pandemic ends — and trends in the data show we are on the right path, but we still need to increase the percent of fully-vaccinated persons to declare a victory.
Lingering uncertainty
If you are still on the fence about vaccination or feel you can’t find clear, non-politicized information, I would urge you to call your personal doctor. They can answer your questions, clear rumor from truth and help you make a decision that is right for you.
The Coffee is on
So far, vaccinations are helping me be closer to my village, the people I love and the ones who makes living life worthwhile. This summer may just be the one I’ve been holding out hope for.
These days, I’m keeping the coffee hot and the beer cold for the guests I’m glad to welcome back into my home.
Kirsten Faurie is the editor of the Kanabec County Times. She can be contacted at editor@moraminn.com or by calling 320-225-5128.
