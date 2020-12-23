Welia Health is a significant step closer to reorganizing as an independently owned, private non-profit hospital. Privatizing as a non-profit will not change the services Welia provides or the insurance accepted. The current care providers (doctors, nurses, etc.) would not be changed by this re-organization.
The Kanabec County Board of Commissioners approved a master transaction agreement on Dec. 15 that will transfer ownership of Welia Health to Welia itself. Next is a lot of paperwork to sort out contracts, tax ID numbers, employee retirement plans, etc. before the final closing date of June 30, 2021.
Community members expressed concern that if the county didn’t own Welia Health it could be sold to another health system, but attorneys on both sides of the deal made significant efforts to write in protections against such sales.
County Attorney Barb McFadden said, “I believe the goals of Welia are consistent with the goals of the county, and that’s to provide quality healthcare services to our community.”
Right of First Refusal
Welia Health CEO Randy Ulseth has been adamant that any agreement to privatize Welia should include a right of first refusal which gives the county power in deciding who owns Welia — even after it is privatized.
“If Welia were to join a system, it should be part of a larger community conversation,” Ulseth said.
Written into the agreement between Welia and Kanabec County is language that requires the county’s consent if Welia is to change ownership.
If the county board does not approve the change in ownership, then either the county or Welia could choose to transfer ownership back to the county.
McFadden said the right of first refusal protects the interest of both the county as a unit of government, but also protects area resident’s interests in local health care.
Governance
While Welia Health is currently owned by Kanabec County, the county commissioners have little to do with its operation. Welia Health is operated by a board of directors. Appointees to the board are approved by the county commissioners. Two seats on the nine-member board are reserved for current county commissioners.
After re-organizing as a private non-profit organization, Welia would continue to be operated by this board of directors; the only difference is it would appoint its own members, instead of them being appointed by the county board.
The finer details
Welia Health operates their clinic/hospital in Mora as well as additional clinics in Hinckley and Pine City. The agreement stipulates Welia will pay Kanabec County $400,000 in order to transfer ownership of the Hinckley and Pine City clinics to Welia.
The building and grounds of the Mora clinic and hospital is more complicated. When Welia underwent its recently completed $52 million expansion, the county authorized the bonds for the project. The transaction agreement approved by the county stipulates that the county will lease the building and grounds to Welia while those bonds are paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.