Wencel Kryzer passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at his son and daughter-in-law’s home in Cambridge at the age 91.
Wencel Anthony Kryzer was born Sept. 28, 1928 to Edward and Rose (Kuchera) Kryzer in Pine City. In 1946, Wencel graduated from the Pine City High School. He moved to Minneapolis and began his career as a machinist; working 37 years for the Bystrom Brothers.
In 1962, Wencel married Lucille Emeline Kuklok. They moved to Blaine in 1965 and again in 2002 to Pine City. Wencel built a house in Pine City, on his own, just down the road from his childhood home.
Wencel loved to “tinker” and had many projects; he especially enjoyed working on John Deere tractors. His contagious smile always filled the room with joy. He was always asking the grandchildren about the projects they were working on, taking great pride and interest in all of their work.
Wencel is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Lucille; son Jason (Judy) Kryzer all of Cambridge; grandchildren Mike Kryzer and Abby Kryzer; sister Rosemarie (Bobby) Krebbs of Cambridge; many other relatives and friends.
Wencel is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Rose Kryzer; brothers Edward Kryzer, Joseph Kryzer and Robert Kryzer.
Father Chuck Brambilla celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Wencel at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 28 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beroun. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the mass at church in Beroun. Interment took place at Calvary Cemetery in Beroun.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
