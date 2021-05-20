Grandparents

That part of a family, so golden, so sweet.

With soft wrinkled edges,

With grey hair sleek.

Their job you wonder,

Why that’s quite clear,

Is to spoil their grandkids

And call them their dear.

They have every snack you may be craving then

And will draw you a picture from grandpa’s shirt pen.

They never raise their voice

They’re just quiet and sweet.

They’re one of the best parts of your family.

~ Wendy Hills

An angel’s wings

An angel’s wings so lacy light

Like a wedding dress so beautiful they are

They steal away my breath, so pretty and so fair

And though I haven’t seen one

I know that they are there. 

And angels’ wings, so big and so round

And though I haven’t seen them

I know they are around...

~Wendy Hills

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.