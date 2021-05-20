Grandparents
That part of a family, so golden, so sweet.
With soft wrinkled edges,
With grey hair sleek.
Their job you wonder,
Why that’s quite clear,
Is to spoil their grandkids
And call them their dear.
They have every snack you may be craving then
And will draw you a picture from grandpa’s shirt pen.
They never raise their voice
They’re just quiet and sweet.
They’re one of the best parts of your family.
~ Wendy Hills
An angel’s wings
An angel’s wings so lacy light
Like a wedding dress so beautiful they are
They steal away my breath, so pretty and so fair
And though I haven’t seen one
I know that they are there.
And angels’ wings, so big and so round
And though I haven’t seen them
I know they are around...
~Wendy Hills
