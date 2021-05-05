Wesley Bramer

Wesley Charles Bramer, age 92, of Hinckley, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Sandstone Healthcare Center.
Wes was born on April 21,1929 in Vivian Township to Arthur and Elsie Bramer. He grew up in Minnesota Lake, graduating from Minnesota Lake High School in 1948. After graduation he helped on the family farm, while attending seminary college until he joined the army in 1952. He was stationed in Falls Church, Virginia, where one of his duties was to guard the President in Washington. When he returned home, he met the love of his life Jean Von Rueden.
They were married on Nov. 24, 1956 at St. Patrick’s Church in Hinckley. In 1957, they moved to a farm outside of town. Here is where they started their family adding four boys and one girl to their home. Wes always enjoyed animals, so farming was his ideal job. He loved sheep and had many dogs throughout his life that were his companions and happiness. It is during this time that he found another passion “auctioneering.” This passion continued for over 40 years.
People would always say, “Wes is the most honest auctioneer there is.”
After farming, he started working for Hinckley/Pine City Co-op as a gas truck driver and auctioneering every weekend. Wes was a wonderful, kind man who would do anything for anyone and thoroughly enjoyed these careers visiting with people. He retired from truck driving in 1997 but continued auctioneering until he was 83 years old. The dedication, hard work, love and kindness that Wes exemplifies is something his family hope to carry on in their lives.
Wes and Jean’s love was so strong, that they celebrated their 25th, 50th and 60th anniversaries together. They were always together, supporting each other, caring and enjoying their many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The bond between Wes and Jean was something to be admired. Jean passed on April 11, 2021, leaving a void in Wes’ life that was too hard to handle. Family and friends are sad of his passing but find comfort in knowing that they once again are together dancing with Jesus.
Wes was preceded in death by Jean, his loving wife, his parents, Arthur Sr. and Elsie, two brothers, Arthur Jr. and Allan, one sister Katie, brother-in-law Karl, two sister-in-laws Ann and LaJune. Also three great grandsons, Brayden, Dakota, and Dante.
Wes is survived by four sons, Michael (Marcia) Bramer of Sandstone, Steven (Michelle) Bramer of Coon Rapids, Bruce (Bev) Bramer of Hinckley, James (Nancy) Bramer of North Branch, and one daughter Susan (Randy) Henkel of Finlayson. Fourteen grandchildren, Kari (Eric), Travis (Jessica), Lisa, Matthew, Melissa (Alex), Cory (Megan), Shantel, Lyndsey, Heather, Kyle (Kiki), Dustin, Luke (Cassie), Jolene (Jeremy) and Dustin S. Fifteen great grandchildren; Madeline, Aubrey, Tanner, Gannon, Hudson, Memphis, Trinity, Arey, Dukarai, Kali, Kaia, Dawson, Logan, Isaac and Mason and many loved ones and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hinckley with Fr. Joseph Sirba officiating. Music was provided by Joni Nelson. Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial was at Rosehill Cemetery with military honors by the Hinckley Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
