Wesley Kubat

Wesley Thomas Kubat, age 40 of Grand Rapids, died unexpectedly Oct. 25, 2021. Wes was born in 1981 in Mora. He grew up in Pine City with his first, best friend and sister, Melissa. He attended Pine City High School and his love for the United States of America began to show as he enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard shortly after graduating in 2000. Wes was called to active duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. This is where he met his “brother”, Mike Felske. After deployment, Wes enjoyed the demolition derby in Pine City at the County Fair and spending time with friends. Wes was also an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, ATV and motorcycle. In 2013 Wes met his match with Jeanne when it came to slaying the bucks and ripping lips.
Wes was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lyle and Elaine Hammitt and paternal grandparents, Marlin and Margie Kubat. Wes will be deeply missed by his wife, Jeanne and children Izzy and Holter. Wes is also survived by his parents, Kevin and Joy Kubat; his sister Melissa (Michael) Cummings and their children, London and Anya; his “brother” Michael (Rachael) Felske; mother-in-law Lynn Norgard; father-in-law Lee (Bonnie) Bird; brothers-in-law Darin Bird and Bobby (Cathy) Bird; nephews and nieces, Jacob, Elizabeth, Samantha, Breanne, Phoenix, Breaunna, Joshua and Shilaya; his many brothers and sisters of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and of VFW Post 1720.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids. A Celebration of Wes’s Life was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 with visitation that began at 10 a.m. at Grand Rapids United Methodist Church, 1701 5th Avenue SE, Grand Rapids.
Interment with military honors was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, 12:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
