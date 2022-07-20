Wesley L Raudabough, age 41, of Pine City, went to be with his Savior on July 9, 2022 as a result of a tragic motorcycle accident.
Wesley was born March 24, 1981 in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. In his early years he moved with his family several times before settling in Brook Park, and graduated from Pine City High School in 2000.
While he held many jobs over the years, he was most recently employed at Dennis Kirk as Tech Support. His favorite job, however, was at Best Rental in Pine City.
In 2002 and 2006, he was blessed with two daughters, Caitlyn and Andrea. He loved them endlessly and treasured his time with them.
In 2016, Wesley bought his first Harley, a Sportster, and fell in love with riding. It brought him great joy to ride with the love of his life, Alyssa. They would ride with groups of friends, exploring all around Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Wesley loved fishing on “his river,” catching bass and cooking them for dinner. He frequently reported on wildlife sightings and ice conditions in the winter. He also loved bonfires with friends and playing with his dog, Pebble. Happy hours at Froggy’s were a highlight of his week as he cherished visiting with friends. They were truly an extension of his family.
Wesley was so proud of his home and the life he and Alyssa had built for themselves in his final years.
Wesley is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Wallace and Bessie Raudabough and maternal grandparents, Peter and Kathryn Pfeifer.
He is survived by his father Doug Raudabough, of Clear Lake; daughters, Caitlyn and Andrea Raudabough, of Midland, Texas; fiancé and soulmate Alyssa Toman of Pine City and her daughters, Katie and Erica. Also survived by his best friends Lance Bebensee Jr. and Harley Williams, both of Pine City, along with numerous other friends and family, whom he loved very much.
A Visitation and Graveside Service were held on Friday, July 15, 2022. Interment was in the Brook Park Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Akkerman Chapel in Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
