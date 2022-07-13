Wesley “Wes” Leon Raudabough, of Pine City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was 41 years old.
A Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Akkerman Chapel in Mora. A graveside service will be held following visitation at 4:30 p.m., on Friday, at the Brook Park Cemetery. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Froggy’s Bar and Grill (209 5th St SE, Pine City, MN 55063). A full obituary will follow next week. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Akkerman Chapel of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com
