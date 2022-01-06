Wow! What a year it’s been – a long year. Another year of trying to evade COVID-19 and still trying to live a normal life. I recently saw a meme of the famous Bernie Sanders photo sitting masked and bundled in a chair during President Biden’s inauguration with the caption “I’m not saying it’s been a long year, but this photo is only 11 months old.”
It does feel like it’s been a lifetime since we saw that photo.
For most of us, it’s been a year of trying to recover from the onset of the pandemic but then getting knocked back down by Delta, and then Omicron. And a sprinkling of fish from the air to end the year – just to throw us off a bit more.
Maybe it’s been a year of finding our “new normal” or grieving the loss of a loved one from COVID – either from the virus itself or from depression that led to suicide which has notably increased these last couple years. Or maybe we’re simply trying to recover from eating too much, drinking too much, lack of exercise, or other unhealthy habits developed over the course of the pandemic.
But it has been a year for us, and for that we’re thankful. That we’re still here to tell about it.
On another note, hopefully a more positive one, some additions will be made to the Pioneer based on reader requests and popular features I’ve seen at the other papers I worked at.
We will be welcoming back familiar columnists and adding some new columnists in hopes to diversify the range of voices in the paper. There will also be some new and unexpected faces on page 5!
On the faith front, our local pastors have agreed to write on a rotation and share their faith-based perspectives. This will help meet some of the spiritual and emotional needs we have all been facing during the pandemic.
I’m excited to welcome our new sports writers, Andrew and Heidi Burger. We’ve already heard great things about having them on board, and I know they can do a much better job of sports writing than I can!
And for a little extra flavor, we are welcoming the recipe column by Mary Ellen Dewey which has been published weekly by the Pine County Courier for over 30 years.
Overall, everything you’ve come to love in the Pioneer will still be here, but we hope you’ll be looking forward to these few new things.
Traci LeBrun is the Pine City Pioneer editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.