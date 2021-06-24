Have you ever heard of the McGurk effect?
I came across this the other day, and now I can’t stop thinking about it. Let me describe the video I saw, which you can view yourself at the link below.
A man was staring at the camera making a noise, “Ba, ba, ba,” over and over. You could see his mouth move, saying “Ba, ba, ba.”
Then it switched to another video of the same man. He was saying, “Va, va, va,” over and over. And that was the sound I heard.
Then they played both videos at the same time, but with only one audio track. And that’s when you realize: the audio is the same for both tracks. He was making the same “Ba” noise the whole time. However, when you hear “ba” and see “va,” your brain makes it so that you perceive the latter.
Here’s that video: digg.com/video/our-brains-make-this-audio-sound-different
It is ... pretty disconcerting. When you’re watching the “va” portion of the video, you hear “va.” But, as soon as you look away, it’s easy to hear that it’s actually “ba.”
It made me think of that line in the old Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb” – “Your lips move, but I can’t hear what you’re saying.”
Curiosity led me to a paper by Kaisa Tiippana from the University of Helsinki. I found out that this phenomena was discovered by a couple of scientists named McGurk and MacDonald back in 1976. And Tiippana notes that there is another version of the same effect, but in this one they dub a voice making a “b” sound onto a face articulating a “g” sound – and this results in the results in the viewer hearing “d.”
Pretty weird, right?
Tiippana goes into significantly more detail about the nature of this effect, and describes how it seems to vary in strength depending on how clear the visual is.
Well, I’m an editor rather than a scientist, so I think in metaphors. And I can’t help but think that this shows how our mind fills in the gaps between what we believe we see and what we believe we hear to make a picture of reality that may or may not be close to the truth of it. What we think of as common sense is often more like a habit of thought – and there are good habits and bad habits.
So, overall, perhaps this is just another small but valuable reminder to take all the things that you and I assume to be true ...with a wee grain of salt.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
