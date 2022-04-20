The Pine City Lions are a humble group of men that don’t like to brag about their efforts. But if one were to brag, they could boast a multitude of contributions to the Pine City community and beyond.
Some of those contributions over the years, to name a few, have included work and donations toward the Pine City Civic Center, elementary school PTO, American Legion, Pine City Pregnancy Resource Center, Boy and Girl Scouts, Voyager Park, A Place For You homeless shelter, gazebo and tree planting in Robinson Park, several eye testing clinics, Can Do Canines, college scholarships, fireworks at Freedom Fest, Leo Club, trap shooting team, high school weight room, fire and police departments, library, fairground grandstand, building of the senior center, assisting with construction of the food shelf, and the purchase of two ambulances. Other acts of service include Adopt-A Highway ditch cleaning, Christmas tree pick up and providing fruit baskets for senior citizens.
There isn’t much around the town that this group of Lions has not had a hand in. But life as a Lion isn’t always work. There is fun and camaraderie.
Camaraderie through serving
The group meets for social hour, dinner and a meeting on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the American Legion at 7 p.m. Pine City Lions club member, Mike Sauser, who has been a member for 40 years and whose father was one of the original members, noted camaraderie as being an attribute of the club.
“We serve the community in a variety of different ways and get people together on a variety of projects worth doing,” he said. “This is a good way of meeting people … we do ditch cleaning or other activities and then often have a cookout.”
Sauser adds that the group of men have become friends and like a family. “We’re friends, and we have to work through differences in priorities just like a family,” he notes.
The Pine City Lions are responsible for the beer sales at the Pine County Fair and use the money for a variety of charities. They also loan out wheelchairs, walkers and crutches to those in need. Some of the work the Pine City Lions do is physical and younger men are a welcome addition to help take on some of the physical work as the older Lions age, added another member, Terry Rothenbacher.
Another member, Jeff Lee, just joined the Pine City Lions and said he joined to meet some new friends as he recently moved here from the Twin Cities.
Pine City Lions president, Jim Biernat, appreciates that the club can serve the community by contributing time and fundraising efforts toward projects and services.
Member of 11 years, Steve Roubinek, said he enjoys the projects such as the annual Palm Sunday Pancake Breakfast and the monthly speakers who share on a variety of topics around Pine City.
Members Tom Schneider and John Vosberg said they enjoy the fellowship and helping others. Ron Williams, a 16-year member, and Jim Zahn, a 15-year member, both agree that helping with projects to support the community brings great rewards.
Another recent member, David Johnson, has been with the Lions for just a few months but was inspired to join partly due to his father being a Lion member for over 50 years and achieving many great things through the club.
Lions Club International
The Pine City Lions are celebrating 56 years as the club was founded on March 5, 1966. The mission of umbrella group, Lions Club International (LCI), is to “Support the efforts of Lions Clubs worldwide in serving their local communities and the world community as they carry out essential humanitarian service projects.”
The primary programs that Lions groups support include diabetes awareness, sight, hearing leader dog, youth outreach, environmental issues and international relations along with other regional and national programs. This initiative was formed by the founder of Lions Club International, Melvin Jones, a Chicago businessman who founded the group in 1917.
Jones had a vision for an organization whose members would focus their skills and abilities on community service. Currently, there are more than a million members worldwide in 206 countries and geographic areas.
In 1925, LCI received a challenge from Helen Keller who is most memorable because she overcame overwhelming odds, being both deaf and blind. She asked the LCI to “Become knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” LCI took up her challenge and now Minnesota Lions Eye Bank, Children’s Eye Clinic and Macular Degeneration Center receive funds from men’s and women’s Lions Clubs.
Getting involved
What it takes to be a Lion is simply a willingness to serve and desire to make a difference. In doing so, you are joining over 1.4 million men and women internationally in the world’s largest service club. And locally, you will be among local business owners and residents who also have a desire to make the Pine City community a better place.
LCI states that by joining a local Lions club, one receives the benefits of joining a community of good, putting leadership skills into action, accessing a global support system, and experiencing the feeling of service.
Sauser noted, “If people want to find ways to support the community they live in, this is a great way to do it.”
More information can be found on their website at http://www.pinecitylions.com/ or by contacting any Pine City Lions member Pine City Lions president, Jim A. Biernat, at (320) 438-4668 or email at jimabiernat@yahoo.com.
