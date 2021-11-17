Determining a fair farm rent agreement is a challenge in today’s turbulent farm economy. Landlords, farmers, and their advisors can make plans to attend a free workshop on Nov. 23 from 9-11:30 a.m. The workshop will be held at the North Pine Government Center at 1610 Hwy 23 N in Sandstone.
Negotiating a fair rental agreement that satisfies the land owner and the farmer is a challenge. Extension Educators in UM Extension’s Ag Business Management will provide examples, factsheets and worksheets to help both parties determine a fair farm land rental rate.
Topics covered at the meetings will include local historic and projected farmland rental rate trends as well as current farm land values and sales. Input costs for 2022 will be presented along with projected 2022 corn and soybean prices.
Worksheets will be offered that examine what kind of rent a farmer will be able to find affordable in 2022, the rate of return to the landlord at current market values and flexible rental agreements.
For more information, contact the Pine County Extension office at 320-591-1650 or email rlorvis@umn.edu.
