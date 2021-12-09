What it takes to grow a ‘Grand Champion’ Christmas tree

Happy Land Tree Farms has once again won the title of Grand Champion at the Minnesota State Fair. But what goes into growing a tree of that quality? “Ge-net-tiques,” says owner Ken Olson in his best French Canadian accent.
It’s in the genetics, Olson said, starting with the seed. “We don’t do that here, it’s a whole different business” he explained. The seed source is an important part of growing a Grand Champion tree. Some seeds, Olson explained, come from as far away as Siberia, Canada and the East Coast.
Happy Land has a contract with a large forestry company on the west coast, to grow trees for them. Weyerhaeuser starts the seed in their greenhouses. After the seeds come up they are transplanted into rows in the ground. The trees that Happy Land ends up purchasing are about four years old, two years out from seed and two years out from transplant.
Once the trees arrive at Happy Land, the roots are trimmed and they are planted about 6 feet apart in the fields. Planting starts in the spring and is usually done by the end of May.
The next step is weed control. If the weeds aren’t kept in control, they will take all of the moisture and nutrients out of the soil and away from the trees. Olson says he uses a conservative amount of chemicals in a banding technique to help control the weeds. They also mow between the trees to help with weed control.
When they can, they use drip Irrigation to help keep the trees watered. They water all the newly planted trees each year. This past year they even had to water the more mature trees as well because it was so dry.
“Typically, if we can get them through the first couple of years they take off.” Growing trees is not an overnight project. It takes 10-12 years to grow a good tree.
Once the tree is a few feet tall, they do what they call corrective pruning. If there is a double top, they clip the weakest one off and so on. As it gets bigger they start pruning a bit more, to get the desired shape that judges look for during competition.
Over the next few years the trees are watered, fertilized and trimmed. Once they are 5 to 6 ft tall Olson will start watching them, keeping an eye out for potential Grand Champions and they will get a bit more of the attention.
Happy Land, on average, plants around 20,000 trees per year.
