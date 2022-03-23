Growing up in the 60’s, I realize I was pretty naïve then, too. We lived in a small town on the Iron Range, a town about the size of Pine City. Our house was across from a beautiful park built around a lake. As far as I knew, there were only five churches in town.
The Episcopalians had a beautiful log church right across the street from our house. The altar and kneeling rails were all made of birch—with the bark still attached. The punishment for peeling the birchbark was death. That always bothered me a little because sometimes a guy could accidentally peel some off when he was fidgeting around. They didn’t have a huge congregation, but those who attended drove big cars and dressed fancy; I didn’t own a tie, so that left me out.
On our block was the Methodist Church—the choice of my dad and half of my 13 siblings. It was a huge “showcase” church; it was so big they even played basketball tournaments in the basement. Every Christmas we put on a play about the birth of Jesus. I was a shepherd. Mom was busy having babies and didn’t have time to make a cloak for me, so I wore my bathrobe. I didn’t understand why people behind me were snickering until someone pointed out the words in big letters on the back of my robe which said, “Chief Brave Eagle.” I guess I was supposed to turn it inside out, but I didn’t think of that.
The other half of the family walked two blocks to the Presbyterian Church. That church was much smaller, and the walk to get there was uphill both ways. That cut me out.
The Catholics had a church on the edge of town. I didn’t know much about them, but I was always a little irritated because the school served tasteless fish sticks on Fridays; that is, if they didn’t plop tuna noodle hot dish or Spanish rice on our trays. I survived though because I had something to look forward to—Fridays at our house were always “beans, wieners and potato chips” night. No fish sticks or hot dish for supper.
I didn’t know much about the Lutherans either. Their church looked like a castle, and I looked at the entrance every time I passed by on my paper route to see if the 95 Theses were posted. At least then I could have gotten some clues about them.
My mom was honestly the nicest person in town. Busy Highway 169 passed right by our house, and we tended to get a lot of visitors. We had a big front porch with a swing and some comfy chairs. Mormans and Jehovah’s Witnesses found our location inviting. My mom would always welcome them for supper, and after, we would sit around in the living room while they preached to us.
I think churches must have had more influence on the schools in those days. Back then, our schools had something called Religious Instruction. Every Thursday, all of our classes were shortened, and for the last 90 minutes of the school day we went to whichever church we normally attended. We all gathered in our groups to be escorted to the various churches, so it was readily apparent who went where, not to mention who stayed back at the school for a supervised study hall.
I never thought too much about my classmates’ religious affiliation because it never seemed to matter much. I was more concerned about their character because I figured the type of person you are is more important than what church you attend. I learned at a young age that we are all flawed individuals, and we’re all part of a flawed human race no matter where we went on Thursday afternoon. Peeling birchbark off the kneeling rail can teach you that. Not to mention being a Chief Brave Eagle shepherd or eating fish on Fridays.
What I came to realize is that members of our class cared about each other as people. To this day, my classmates still keep in close touch. We share the good and bad news that accompanies life in our twilight years. We share each other’s joy and pain. Of course, we still have disagreements, especially regarding politics, but there is a love, humility, gratefulness, and compassion that exists not because of which church we went to, but because we genuinely care about each other as people. That is the kind of “instruction” that makes living life so rewarding. At least I know I am not naïve about that.
George A.P. Johnson is a Veteran and retired Pine City High School principal.
