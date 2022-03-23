F
amily from different states came together last weekend to celebrate my dad’s 85th birthday. Our similar differences always manage to incite laughter, especially if we tease each other in a non-critical manner.
The theme for entertainment this year was cell phones. Those colorful, annoying, expensive pieces of paperweight; or in the case of the younger generations, the instrument tethered to their bodies that supplies the air and blood that keeps them vertical.
I don’t know how the youth today can walk, do homework, socialize, and eat with a cell phone glued to their hand and eyes glued to the phone screen. When I was young, my multi-tasking consisted of tuning the radio while watching outside the window for the neighbor boy to come home.
Our younger generation found it hilarious that their mothers either a) just recently discovered the podcast app on their phone, or b) found it while we all sat around a table in the hotel breakfast area. As the children explained about podcasts, downloading music, and other apps. The mothers soon realized there was more to smartphones than solitaire and google maps.
This prompted my youngest sister Kelly to share experiences about lost items. My sister has a quick wit and a flare for storytelling. Kelly readily admits her entire life is a game of hide-n-seek with the necessary tools most of us use daily. She routinely loses cell phones, car keys, wallets, ear buds, sunglasses, regular glasses, gloves in the winter, hats in the summer; and where she parks at Walmart. Kelly has tried those locator systems with the tags and phone apps, but those only work if you don’t lose the tagged items and the phone used for locating them.
In the last couple of years, it has become a bit easier for Kelly now that her children are teenagers. If they want to eat, they must find the car keys.
“It’s exciting to find a lost item after a few months, it’s like living an adventure every day,” Kelly said.
“What’s the longest time something was lost?” I asked.
“Two years, unless there is something still lost, and it shows up later.”
Kelly is very funny, and my other sister and I agree she would be a great comedian – except if she got lost on the way to the show.
Tami Reideman is a the sales representative and staff writer for the Pine City Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.