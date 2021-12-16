Many may have noticed a number of white or albino squirrels in the city. There are two playing in Robinson Park right now and almost get lost in the snow with their white-colored fur. I’ve always seen black squirrels, but this was the first time I’ve seen so many white or albino squirrels.
I noticed one on the other side of town which makes me think there is a family of them. Our publisher stopped by last week and also noticed the squirrels. He said he has taken photos of them in the past and also enjoys watching them play.
This got me wondering about whtie/albino squirrels in general. Questions like how rare are they and is there a weird genetic mutation in the squirrel population in Pine City came to mind. So I turned to the DNR website and to Google.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website states that these white creatures may be gray squirrels with the rare albinism (albino) condition.
The article went on to say that some people believed albinos had special powers and worshipped them; others believed they were spooky and feared them. But the albino condition is a complex function of pigment that is controlled by genes inherited from an animal’s mother and father.
The squirrels in the park may also be rare white squirrels.
So maybe we have an extended family of albino squirrels or white squirrels running around Pine City? Either way they’re rare, according to Squirrelgazer.com.
The website states that there are over 200 species of squirrels in the U.S. and only one subspecies is found to have white as primary color morph. They said that the two forms of white squirrels in the U.S. are either albino squirrels or a rare morph of the eastern grey squirrel and that there have been some sightings of each in Minnesota.
So how can you tell the difference? The easiest way to tell is by their eye color. Albino squirrels are completely white with red or pink eyes. An estimated 20-30% of white squirrels in North America are albino. The rare white morph of the eastern gray squirrel has black eyes and can have a mix of white and grey coat.
So I took my camera to the park across the street and set out to find a squirrel.
It didn’t take long before I noticed what looked like a snowball hopping from tree to tree. The little guy (or gal) seemed pretty happy and looked down on me with a slightly agitated look but sat there long enough for me to get a few good shots.
I brought the camera back to the office and uploaded the photos and zoomed in on the eye. Sure enough, it was an albino squirrel. The rarest of rare squirrels.
So if you see an albino squirrel on the road, you may have to slow down because it may not see you. Apparently, albino squirrels can also have trouble with their eyesight.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
