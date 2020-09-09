Q: What should a person do if they are involved in a crash?
A: The State Patrol alone has handled over 41,000 so far this year. So it’s important to know what to do immediately after one happens.
Each crash is different and the person involved must evaluate the incident and decide on the best course of action to minimize the risk they place themselves and others in. If it’s not an injury or serious crash, it may be best to get your vehicle out of the lanes of traffic and to a safe location before exiting or exchanging information with the other driver involved.
If your vehicle is disabled and you cannot get out of the lanes of traffic, stay in your vehicle, keep your seatbelt on. If for some reason you’ve lost sight or contact with the other motorist involved in the crash, report that as soon as possible to law enforcement to prevent issues of charges with a hit and run
In the event of a serious injury or fatal crash, investigators need all evidence at the scene to remain in their final resting positions. Speeds of the vehicle(s) involved and other important information can be determined by knowing the direction of travel, pre/post skid marks, point of impact and final rest.
As soon as you’re safe, call 911. Let the dispatcher know exactly where you are, what lane you are in, and if any vehicles are blocking a lane. This information is very useful to all emergency vehicles responding to the scene.
Even if the crash seems minor, you’ll need a police report or information from the other driver for your insurance company. Here’s what you’ll need to know about one another:
Name, address, phone number, license plate number, driver’s license number, insurance company name, insurance policy number.
Law enforcement will be asking for a driver’s license and for proof of insurance. We will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the crash by interviewing the drivers, passengers and witnesses. Each driver will receive a copy of the crash information to provide to their insurance company.
The best way to deal with a crash is to make sure it never happens in the first place.
Q: What is the procedure if I hit a deer with my vehicle. Am I allowed to keep it?
A: The Minnesota State Patrol does issue permits for road-kill deer generally right at the time of the crash or soon after. Any Minnesota resident may claim a road-killed animal by contacting a law enforcement officer. An authorization permit can be issued, allowing the individual to lawfully possess the animal. For your specific request, I would advise you to contact the Department of Natural Resources (DNR.) You can contact the Conservation Officer in the area you are closest to or where you’d want to pick up the road kill. They should be able to provide more information on the permits and this process. The following link will let you find officers statewide. www.dnr.state.mn.us/officerpatrolareas/index.html
Motorist safety tips to avoid deer crashes:
• Drive at safe speeds and always be buckled up.
• Be especially cautious from 6 to 9 p.m., when deer are most active.
• Use high beams as much as possible at night, especially in deer-active areas.
• Motorists: don’t swerve to avoid a deer. Motorists can lose control and go into oncoming traffic.
• Watch for the reflection of deer eyes and for deer silhouettes on the shoulder of the road.
• Slowdown in areas known to have a large deer population — such as areas where roads divide agricultural fields from forest land; and whenever in forested areas between dusk and dawn.
• Deer do unpredictable things — they stop in the middle of the road when crossing; cross and quickly re-cross back; and move toward an approaching vehicle. Blow horn to urge deer to leave the road.
• If a deer is struck but not killed by a vehicle, keep a distance as deer may recover and move on. If a deer does not move on, or poses a public safety risk, report the incident to a DNR conservation officer or other local law enforcement agency.
Q: Why have they not passed a law regarding animals hanging out a driver’s side window, paws on the steering wheel and animals jumping from the front seat to the backseat?
A: I agree that having a pet loose in a vehicle can be very dangerous to the occupants, the pet and others that are sharing the road with this vehicle.
You are correct that there is not a law in Minnesota that directly covers this, but there is a law that covers obstructed view. The law could be applied in this situation.
Animals can be very unpredictable and having one loose in a vehicle can and has caused crashes. All it would take is for the pet to interfere with the driver’s view, steering wheel, brake or accelerator to cause that vehicle to become out of control.
I investigated crashes where an unsecured pet had been thrown into other occupants in the vehicle, causing unnecessary injuries to the people. If you have a pet in your lap and the airbags deploy in a crash, the pet could be thrown into you, causing serious injury or death to you and your pet.
For your pet’s safety and the safety of other passengers in the vehicle, take the extra time and effort to secure your pets in a proper pet carrier.
Send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson – Minnesota State Patrol at 1131 Mesaba Ave, Duluth, MN 55811 or neil.dickenson@state.mn.us.
