These days, just about everything can be purchased as a subscription. Video and music streaming services are hugely popular. Meal delivery services provide pre-measured ingredients and easy recipes on a subscription basis. You can sign up for regular shipments of snacks, clothing, personal grooming products, makeup, vitamins, pet toys, wine, and the list goes on.
What should you know about a subscription service before you sign up? BBB offers the following tips to help you get the most out of subscription services while watching your budget.
How to Sign Up for and Cancel Subscription Services
• Do plenty of research. Take time to research a company before you sign up for a subscription or trial. Find the company on social media and review their account. Check BBB.org to see if the company has a good business rating, and look online for consumer reviews. Do an online search of the company including the words “scam” or “complaint” to reveal any red flags you should be aware of.
• Understand how auto-renewal works. Auto-renewals are a convenient way to keep your subscription current if you decide you like the service. On the expiration date, the company charges your credit or debit card and the subscription renews for another period. Keep in mind that companies must send you a renewal notice, which is a brief reminder that your subscription is about to renew, ahead of time.
• Know how to stop a subscription. There are three ways you can stop automatic payments from your bank account according to consumerfinance.gov: Contact the company to revoke payment authorization, call and write your bank or credit union informing them you’ve revoked payment authorization, and/or give your bank a “stop payment order.” Usually, contacting the company to revoke authorization is sufficient to cancel a subscription, but monitor your bank statements closely anyway. If you still see unwanted charges, you may need to take further action.
• Watch out for scams. Scammers may offer you free trials or deals on subscriptions that seem too good to be true, hoping you’ll sign up and hand over your credit card number. Don’t believe deals that seem outrageously good. In addition, if you receive a “renewal notice” that asks you for your credit card information, think twice before you reply. It’s likely the message is a scam. Renewal notices are reminders from a company that already has your payment information. Always contact the company directly to verify suspicious messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.