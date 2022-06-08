Job stress often runs high for farmers and others in ag-related jobs when they confront challenges such as the on-going avian influenza outbreak.
So far, avian influenza has led to the destruction of more than 2 million commercially raised birds in 20 Minnesota counties. When an infected bird is detected, its entire flock must be killed.
“We have to remember the human side. This is hard on people, both those who raise poultry as well as those who work with them and must be involved with flock depopulation,” said Emily Krekelberg, Extension farm health and safety educator.
Compassion fatigue (or compassion stress) is a form of job stress that can occur when someone is in a caregiving role as difficult events continue. In agriculture, an example includes overseeing staff who experience high levels of stress because they work in flock depopulation. Over time, compassion fatigue and job stress can lead to poor decision-making, physical symptoms such as headaches or poor sleep, negative reactions and behavior.
Extension has created new resources to help farmers and others deal with compassion fatigue and other forms of job stress. Learn more at z.umn.edu/HPAIfatigue. Additional resources are available through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at https://www.mda.state.mn.us/about/mnfarmerstress.
