It was a particularly beautiful and sunny January day when we found ourselves some 1,600 miles away from our cold and snowy home in Northern Minnesota. We were standing on a rocky overlook in Big Bend Ranch State Park in far south-western Texas, looking out over the Rio Grande River below. There probably couldn’t have been a more stark difference between where we were and where we had come from.
Where we had come from in Pine County, Minnesota, the landscape was relatively flat and covered with mile after mile of pine trees, birch trees, maple trees and giant oak trees. The roads were narrow ribbons of gray which wound through one forest or stand of trees after another. Occasionally, you may come across a small field of just a few acres, or perhaps a field of a hundred acres which had been planted and harvested just this last year. The sky was most likely cloudy and overcast, and the winds which come often, would soon be bitterly cold as they would sweep over the inches and feet of snow which might soon cover the ground.
Here, in southern Texas, on this carved out overlook adjacent to Highway 170, the sky was the brightest of blues you could imagine. The clouds that were there looked like puffs of cotton, gently blowing from one horizon to the next. Our overlook was perhaps 100 – 200 feet above the waters of the Rio Grande below, which at this point, may have only been a couple feet in width. From the rocky hills and mountains of the American side, down to the quiet babbling waters of the stream called the Rio Grande, and on up to the tops of the scrub brush covered mountainsides, which lined the Mexican border, the total distance which separated these two countries by this narrowest of streams, may have only been a mile or two from ridge to ridge.
As we stood upon the boulders of this place, we couldn’t help but think about the magnitude of the significance of the view which was before us. In just a few steps, the average person could walk from one country to the next and hardly get their feet wet. Many good track stars could probable do a standing broad jump and never touch the waters of this river which was mere inches deep.
However, though the stream below was lacking in its very unimposing nature, the differences in the two countries on each side of the stream were as different as a noontime sun in summer and the darkness of a new moon at midnight in the middle of the winter. Cultures were different. Languages were different. Governmental policies were different. Histories were different. One country held the hopes and dreams of its citizens, while the other country, for many, was a country of poverty and need.
Even though the landscape on each side looked so similar, and even though on both sides there are many good and gracious people, the differences between the two shores was very stark indeed. It was in this setting, my thoughts turned to the story which Jesus told us about in Luke 16:19-31.
Here, Jesus told a story of two men: a rich man who lived the life of ultimate luxury and a very poor beggar named Lazarus who lived on the streets. Both these men died, and as Jesus tells us “… the beggar died and the angels carried him to Abraham’s side. The rich man also died and was buried. In hell…” (Luke 16:22, 23 NIV)
In verse 26, as Abraham speaks to this rich man, Abraham points out “… besides all this, between us and you a great chasm has been fixed, so that those who want to go from here to you cannot, nor can anyone cross over from there to us.” (Luke 16:26 NIV)
As I stood there overlooking this great valley below, where just a narrow stream separates two great countries, my thoughts had to wonder what this great chasm which Abraham described must have been like, and what the greatest torture of hell will be like. Is this idea of eternally looking from one side to the other, knowing that all it would have taken would have been a confession and profession of faith in Jesus Christ and your eternal existence would have been so different, the greatest torture one can imagine? If only I would have! God, please give me just one more chance! I believe now! But, by then, it will be too late.
There is another story in the Bible which I would want you to look at and read. It is found in Acts 16:25-34.
Here the story is told of a time when Paul and Silas found themselves locked up in prison. An earthquake came. The doors flew open. Their shackles broke, and Paul and Silas could have walked out of that prison as free men. But they didn’t. They stayed. Upon waking up, the guard, knowing his life would most likely be taken if his prisoners had escaped, came to Paul and Silas. He asked “Sirs, what must I do to be saved? They replied, ‘Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved …’” (Acts 16:31 NIV)
The greatest difficulty which many people have about what it takes to become a Christian, comes from the simplicity of it all.
“Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved.” We think we have to earn it, or perform better for it. My friend, what is there that we could ever do, that would make us deserving of the greatest gift ever given: the life of God’s own Son? Ephesians 2:8 – 9, tells us “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God – not by works, so that no one can boast.” (NIV)
“What must I do to be saved ... Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved.” Then, perhaps you will be able to celebrate with the jailer because “he was filled with joy because he had come to believe in God – he and his whole family.” (Acts 16:34 NIV)
Jack Droste is the pastor at Henriette Free Methodist.
