In our ever-changing society, there is no question that everyone is becoming more aware of topics such as gender identity and sexuality. Although there is no denying that these topics will continue to be a part of today’s social norm, at what point do we freely allow these topics to become part of our youths’ social norm?
This very question, along with many others, were recently asked at the East Central Regional Library Pine City location as a new book hit the shelves. The book, titled, “It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing up, Sex, Gender and Sexual Health,” has raised the question of how young is too young to start talking openly about these topics.
The book isn’t completely new, having sold over 1.5 million copies. It was written by Robie H. Harris and Michael Emberley over 25 years ago as part of a three book series called “The Family Library.” The other two books are titled, “It’s NOT the Stork!: A book about Girls, Boys, Babies, Bodies, Family and Friends” and “It’s SO Amazing!: A book about Eggs, Sperm, Birth, Babies and Families.” The book at question, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” was updated in 2021.
The updated version now includes the following topics:
• All gender neutral vocabulary
• Expansion on LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/questioning, intersex, asexual/ally) topics such as gender identity, sex and sexuality, to cater to all readers
• Covers the most recent advances in methods of sexual safety and contraception with corrosponding illustrations
• Revised section on abortion, including developments in policies and legislation
• Sensitive and detailed expansion on sexual abuse, the importance of consent and destigmatizing HIV/AIDS
• Modern understanding of social media and the internet that tackles the rapidly changing technology to help stay safe online
The revision has also changed its target audience to ages 10-13. This has alarmed many parents, and as a result, an ADHOC committee was formed of approximately 30 parents who are reading the book themselves to help determine if this is a book that should be displayed where children can see and access it or decide if it should it be in an area for older teens and adults.
A big concern is the book is very graphically illustrated, and while some parents may feel comfortable with this, there are others who do not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.