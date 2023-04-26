One thing we talk about more and more at home is retirement, not because we’re quite ready but just because it sounds appealing. I’ve never been one to wish away time, but wishing away our winters for some Florida sun is acceptable I think.
I recently came across an interesting New York Times article on the ideal retirement age for your health. And with our life expectancies generally on the rise over the last century, leaders such as Emmanuel Macron have given it some thought as well. Macron recently wielded a special constitutional power to raise the retirement age in France from 62 years to 64. In France, the life expectancy is 82. He said it was necessary to keep their pension system afloat. People were unhappy.
But in the U.S., we face the same concerns over Social Security and whether we can afford it or not. I would argue that it should be a priority given the ridiculous things our government spends money on. And now there are talks about bringing back the rule of 90 for teachers in our state. This would be a great relief for stressed out teachers, but I don’t know that it would necessarily attract young people into the profession which some are arguing. I don’t recall thinking or caring about retirement until now basically.
But what are some of the benefits of retiring early, around 55 or so? What would you do with all your free time? Would you still have a sense of purpose in life? What about waiting until you’re older? We have all heard of that guy who waited until he was 67 to retire and then drops dead the next week. None of us want that.
The average life expectancy in the U.S. is 76, and the retirement age to claim full Social Security is 67 if born after 1960. Research out of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Americans who are healthy at age 50 can expect to have roughly 23 more years free of disability, suggesting that we could technically work until age 73.
Economically speaking, a later retirement makes sense. But what are the mental and physical tolls? It depends on whether you have a hard manual labor type job or sit behind a desk such as about half of Americans. In 1935, desk professions equaled about 6% of the population. So nowadays, from a health perspective, experts say that a retirement under 65 doesn’t make sense.
Also cognitively, we’re able to maintain what we have pretty well into our 70s experts say. Some people decline mentally and physically when they stop working; one study found that delaying retirement was associated with a decreased risk of death. I suppose it’s that whole sense of purpose thing, along with losing a social network.
But early retirement may make sense when you’re in a physically demanding job. And experts say that retirement in these cases, especially where you’re not sleeping well and constantly stressed out, can actually improve health outcomes.
Initially they say that Social Security was intended to just sustain people who could no longer physically work and perhaps to reward people with a few good years of leisure.
But it all comes down to where you are employed, what your goals for the future are and where you find your greatest satisfaction – in leisure or from work, or maybe it’s both.
Though we may all think a condo on an Arizona golf course at age 55 might be the end all and be all, there may be downsides to retiring that young. I would guess our current and former presidents feel that same way. But if you ask my in-laws who have been retired since they were in their mid- and earlyfifties and now live in Florida, they would give you another answer.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
