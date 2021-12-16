I think I recall Murphy’s Law also saying, “When something goes wrong, it must happen before work, middle of the night or on a Sunday.” Or something to that effect. This allows for the maximum effect of chaos, stress and financial burden. I recall several negative incidents occurring at the most inopportune times.
There was the time after letting our dog out for a potty break in the middle of the night returning with scents of skunk and horse poo.. Bath time at 1 a.m. is always a joy.
Or the time our kitten found a fishing pole hidden behind a stack of boxes in the farthest corner of the basement on a Sunday morning. The vet earned enough money for a Caribbean cruise taking a neon fish hook out of the kitten’s paw.
And what country dweller hasn’t experienced a backed-up septic system on Thanksgiving when 25 guests are expected for dinner?
Fast forward to this morning before work. Our dog, Freya who barely barks, was now doing so incessantly. I went to check out the disaster, because I knew there was one, and Freya was outside the fenced chicken run barking at something on the inside. When she saw me, she ran to me and then back to the chicken run. I opened the gate to the chicken run and noticed, in the corner, a large moving object. Had a coyote dug under the fence? A fox? Another dog? No, it was too oddly shaped, and it was still too dark outside making it hard to see exactly what it was. Freya came inside the pen and ran towards it.
The object causing all this early morning ruckus had a large set of wings and made weird clicking and hissing noises. It was an owl and it had managed to find the one small hole in my net roof above the chicken run. What were the odds I could chase the owl out the small hole it came in. Probably the same as not falling down as I pursued it throughout the pen.
Despite the lack of light, I could see the owl had already had a chicken breakfast.
I did not realize the great horned owl was the size of a small child. They can have a five-foot wingspan, and it takes 28 pounds of pressure to release whatever their talons have in their grip.
Poor David thought the world was coming to an end with me yelling, the dog barking and over 40 chickens crowing and crying. Once he saw the owl, he got a pair of leather gloves and a shovel. David used the shovel to hold the owl still until he could grab its legs and hold it upside down. I think it instantly went to sleep because it didn’t move as my husband walked to the back of our property and let it go.
I had no idea David had the skills to capture owls. It’s tempting to send him into the wilderness to find out what else he can tame. Maybe there’s no need for a gun during deer hunting season. Maybe he just needs a shovel to calm the deer and the ability to carry it upside down to the processing plant.
Tami Riedeman is a Pioneer sales representative and staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.